The police say Samuel Reynolds, a Texas teenager who defended a boy who was shot by a bully

ARLINGTON, Texas – A Texas teenager who defended another boy against a bully is dead after being shot.

Samuel Reynolds, 16, was a sophomore at Arlington High School.

According to official information, Reynolds intervened to stop another teenager who was attacked and bullied by a 15-year-old.

“Our victim had broken up a dispute between what he described as a young boy a few days earlier, and after he had stopped fighting, he had problems with the suspect,” said Christopher Cook of the Arlington Police Department told KTVT.

Police say the 15-year-old was facing Reynolds in the hallway of the apartment complex where they lived. According to official sources, security cameras arrested the 15-year-old who pulled a gun and shot Reynolds, who later died.

“It’s just so pointless. It’s so tragic. It could have been avoided,” Cook said.

The 15-year-old suspect was arrested shortly afterwards and charged with murder.

Police say they are angry that a young man has been killed for doing the right thing and that someone has given a 15-year-old a gun.

“That’s the question: how did he get the gun? And that’s something we want answers to. We’re tired of children in our community coming into contact with and owning and using firearms in this way,” Cook said.

Reynolds will come to rest this week.

