The police officer resigns after falsifying a pig message on McDonald's coffee mug in Kansas – National

A Kansas police officer resigned after admitting that he had invented the story of a McDonalds employee who gave him a coffee mug that had "fing pig" printed on the label.

A picture of the alleged news went viral this weekend after the Herington Police Department announced it would investigate the case.

The unidentified officer left the Herington police station on Monday after the investigation was completed, police chief Brian Hornaday said.

"This was completely and exclusively invented by a Herington policeman who is no longer employed by the agency," Hornaday told reporters Monday, according to NBC News.

The now-former officer was a 23-year-old man who had been on the job for two months. Previously, he was a military officer in the US Army.

Hornaday said he initially believed the novice's claims because he was a "uniformed, sworn officer" who is expected to tell the truth.

The officer said he was joking, said Hornaday.

"I hope he understands the size of the black eye that this gives the law enforcement officer from coast to coast," said Hornaday.

The police deleted the Facebook post that triggered the controversy on Saturday. However, this first post went viral and received widespread coverage.

The McDonalds where the incident is said to have occurred were in Junction City, Kansas. The restaurant claimed throughout the investigation that its employees had not written anything on the receipt. Unlike Starbucks, McDonald's distributes its coffee by three-digit numbers, not by name.

The restaurant eventually provided the police with video footage that showed his employee's innocence, Hornaday said.

"Although we are happy that the evidence confirms our assessment that McDonald's and our staff, the crew members, were not involved at all, we are disappointed with our community," said Lenor Brazzi, McDonalds Junction City Operations Manager The New York Times said.

Hornaday said he had spoken to the prosecutor and was not expecting criminal charges in this case.

He hopes that the community – and the police – can rebuild the trust damaged by this wrong case.

"It is the duty of every police officer to protect and serve with the highest level of integrity and trust," said Hornaday. "This incident was an obvious violation of this public trust."

