“The police must be re-examined” – according to the father of a young driver who was killed in a high-speed accident

Friday February 07, 2020

The father of a young driver who was killed in a high-speed accident says a new West Yorkshire Police investigation is needed after an investigation by the jury found that it contributed to the result.

Officers had consistently denied pursuing 21-year-old Jamie Smith from Middlestown before losing control of his powerful BMW on Heath Common in April 2018.

The traffic officials said they simply “follow” him, a technical difference that allowed them to drive at speed without turning on the blue light.

However, the jury did not agree on his investigation, and Jamie’s father, Paul Smith, says that an independent investigation by another police force is now required.

He said, “Basically, we have found that he is being persecuted and it has been proven what we have been saying all along. The coroner’s court finally agreed with the family and found that the police were actually persecuting my son and thereby contributed to his death.

“This means that the West Yorkshire Police investigation was not carried out correctly.

“Another police force has to look at the West Yorkshire Police. You should be subject to an outside force that comes in and looks at the results. “

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said the case was referred to her the day after the crash, but found it appropriate to be investigated by the West Yorkshire Police (WYP) itself.

A spokesman for the IPOC said: “After a complaint, Mr. Smith’s father appealed to the IOPC against the outcome of the investigation. This appeal has been independently verified and has not been confirmed.

“Our thoughts remain with Mr. Smith’s family and friends and everyone else affected by this incident.”