The police in Elizabeth City wanted to arrest the man for various crimes

ELIZABETH CITY, Va. (WAVES) – Elizabeth City Police arrested and charged a man after recent burglaries at local businesses Sunday morning.

On February 9, officers say they responded to the West Ehringhaus St. area in reference to a report on a suspicious subject.

While conducting a security check of other companies in the area, officers say they have seen several broken windows.

Shortly thereafter, officers heard commotion in a neighboring barber shop and entered the company. Officials say they confronted a man inside. He was subsequently detained, police say.

The suspect was later identified as the 33-year-old Rocky Daryl Whitehurst Jr.

Research showed that the suspect had been burgled in five companies the morning before.

According to the police, Whitehurst has been accused of counting crime breaking and entering, 2 counts of crime larceny and possession of burglary tools.

He received a $ 37,000 secured bond and was placed in the Albemarle District prison.

Records show that Whitehurst has previously been accused of 33 crimes from 2003 to 2017.

He is currently on trial for a previous conviction.