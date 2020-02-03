The police identify the shot man killed in Millcreek

MILLCREEK – A 56-year-old man with a gun was shot and killed by the police on Monday.

Officers were initially sent to a “domestic incident” in which a man with a gun was involved in 2468 E. Evergreen Ave. (3400 South) around 11:50 am, said Unified Police Sgt. Melody Gray. Marc Dominic Neal, 56, lived in a trailer on the property owned by his mother. The domestic incident was between the mother and son, according to Gray.

When the police arrived, they met Neal with a gun stuck in the driveway, Gray said. He was shot and killed a short time later.

Six officers were placed on paid administrative leave because they fired weapons, Gray confirmed.

“Officers tried for a few minutes to de-escalate the situation and convince Neal to lay down the firearm prior to the shooting,” police said in a statement on Monday night.

What exactly the officers encouraged to shoot will be part of the investigation, which will be conducted by the West Valley police.

The mother was in the house at the time of the shooting and was not injured, Gray said,

The shooting took place around 12.30 pm. As a precaution, students at nearby Evergreen Junior High School had to take shelter for less than an hour, although according to Granite School District officials there was no direct threat to the school or its students.

A hiding place means that the school will continue as normal, but parents and visitors will only be admitted to the campus when the police action is over.

Court reports show that Neal had earlier police attacks. He pleaded guilty to burglary, a third-degree crime, in 2018, and was sentenced to a maximum of five years in Utah prison. He has previous convictions of shoplifting, theft and offense, all crime crimes.

A uniform police officer sets up police tape after a 56-year-old man with a gun was shot and killed by the police during a “domestic incident” in 2468 E. Evergreen Ave. (3400 South) in Millcreek on Monday, February 3, 2020.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News