The police department places a "naughty" or "nice" radar signal for accelerating drivers

If you have not found the time to write a letter to Santa Claus this holiday season, do not fear: a new speed radar sign in Vermont can tell you if you have been naughty or kind. Radar signals installed near Chester, Vermont, which generally show a vehicle's speed along with a warning such as "slow down," will instead show drivers a "pleasant" green signal for obeying the speed limit. posted or a "naughty" red sign if you go too fast The Chester Police Department announced the change with a set of photos on Wednesday. "We received a direct request from the North Pole to remind everyone that Santa is still making his list and verifying it twice," the department said in a Facebook post. "Make sure you have a safe and happy holiday season!" It is not known how long the indications will be used.

