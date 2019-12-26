The police are pushing for the proper disposal of old phones when calls are received from devices without a SIM card

Loading...

The Peel Regional Police are encouraging the public to properly dispose of old cell phones after the service's 911 communications center has seen an increase in calls from devices without a SIM card.

“In the 10 minutes that I got up (in the communication center), they received several calls. Much of them – at least a dozen – came from children who played on phones, "said Const. Akhil Mooken announced Global News on Thursday afternoon.

“(Family members) gave a small child the old phone to play with or whatever. Unfortunately, many people do not know that even if the SIM card is removed from the phone, the phone has the ability to call 911. "

In many cases, Mooken says, younger children don't understand 911 and don't know what the center is for urgent situations.

"The phone line remains open. We are a police force and our communicators need to call back to make sure there is no real emergency, ”he said.

"Sometimes our officers have to go to the place where the phone is registered or where it was registered. This could potentially affect the officers and our communications."

When it comes to cell phones without a SIM card, Mooken advises people to be aware of where older and unregistered phones are kept and handled.

"If there is no registered one, our operators will be tied up a bit more because they have to start calling the different phone companies," he said.

"We only have so many emergency call recipients, so if you take one with you and try to find the owner of a phone, it is really harmful to someone who has an actual emergency."

If you share old phones with children as phones without a SIM card, you can still call 9-1-1 and tie up valuable resources from those who need them. 2 /

– Cst. Akhil Mooken (@OfficerMooken) December 26, 2019

