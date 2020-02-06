The police are looking for suspect suspects in Centrepointe arrears

The Ottawa Police Service Robbery Unit seeks public help in identifying a male suspect involved in a commercial armed robbery in the 100 block of Centrepointe Drive.

Police folder

Ottawa police theft detectives are looking for a voice with a deep voice after an armed robbery Wednesday in a Centrepointe company.

The robbery took place just before 1 p.m. at a company in the 100 black of Centrepointe Drive near Centerpointe Commerce Court.

A man in disguise aimed a gun at an employee and demanded cash. He fled to a car outside and drove away. The employee was not injured.

The suspect is described as a white man with a deep voice, five feet nine inches to five feet 11 inches (175-180 cm) tall with a medium physique.

He wore a red or orange sweater, a camouflage jacket with a hood, blue jeans without a belt, black-and-white Nike running shoes with white soles, a black mask or a scarf that covered his face, black sunglasses and a black baseball cap.

He was last seen behind the wheel of a gray Ford Flex with a white roof.

Anyone with information must commit the robbery at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116.

Anonymous tips can be given free of charge to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.

