The police are looking for possible suspects when shooting at Cape Cod

Local and national police are looking for possible suspects in connection with a shooting in Hyannis. Stable police said they responded at around 11:30 am. Friday reported a malfunction on Dumont Drive, where officers found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported by the Hyannis fire brigade to Cape Cod Hospital, where he underwent surgery. He remains in a serious but stable state, according to the police. Barnstable police and Massachusetts State investigators are investigating the shooting. It is unclear how many suspects the police are looking for. Anyone with information about the shooting is requested to contact the Barnstable police at 508-775-0812 or email detective Sgt. John York at [email protected]

