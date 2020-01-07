The police are looking for help to identify robbers

Loading...

Security images of two suspects during a burglary on Sunday evening.

Police folder

The Ottawa police seek public assistance in identifying a man and woman who are considered responsible for a break-and-enter Sunday night in a company in the southwest of the city.

The burglary occurred at about 1 o’clock at night when thieves started a business in the 100 block of Cardevco Road, near Richardson Side Road.

The thieves have stolen a cash box with an unspecified amount of money.

The male suspect was described as white with facial hair. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a ball cap, a hooded sweater, jeans, and light-colored running shoes, as well as gloves.

The woman was described as white, and also wore a ball cap, hooded sweater, heavy winter coat and boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call the break and enter unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2655. Anonymous tips can be given free of charge to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.

Edit