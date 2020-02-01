The police are investigating ‘suspicious death’ in Carling and Kirkwood

Ottawa police investigate suspected death in Carling and Kirkwood.

Ottawa police investigators investigate the suspicious death of a woman who was discovered Thursday morning behind a retirement home.

Police said the woman’s body was found at about 11 a.m. on Carling Avenue near Kirkwood Avenue.

No information was available about the age or the woman, which has not been publicly identified.

Ottawa Police Criminal Investigations Directorate Supt. Chris Renwick said on Friday that the woman was a resident of Ottawa. She was reported missing on Wednesday evening.

“The Ottawa police confirmed this morning that the deceased has been identified and that the relatives’ report has been completed,” Renwick said.

A cause of death has yet to be determined.

“We are working to determine the circumstances that led to her death, including some evidence of crime,” Renwick said, adding, “This is a tragic death and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased.”

Tungasuvvingat Inuit, a local Inuit service organization, confirmed on Friday that the woman was a member of her community. With more than 4,000 inhabitants of Inuit, Ottawa is the largest Inuit community south of the Arctic.

“Earlier today, Tungasuvvingat Inuit was informed that one of our clients and valued urban Inuit community members reported that they were missing,” the organization said in a written statement. “We are deeply saddened by this loss and our first thoughts are with the family in this very difficult time. We are currently asking for prayers and healing for the family. “

