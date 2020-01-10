The Pokemon Sword & Shield Expansion Pass has arrived

Loading...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bRUWgM31BRQ [/ embed]

If you’re familiar with the range of Pokemon video game titles, you probably know that Game Freak development studio is offering new updated versions of their games. This brings new content that players can enjoy at the expense of a brand new video game. With the latest rates now available on Nintendo Switch, those who own either Pokemon Sword or Pokemon Shield can look forward to Game Freak releasing expansion packs this time to further support the latest generation of Pokemon games.

Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield were both released on Nintendo Switch, but there were some issues with Game Freak in certain areas, such as the lack of Pokemon in the game. Fortunately, some of these concerns are announced through extensions. During a Nintendo Direct presentation that focused on Pokemon, fans were given an expansion pack for both installments. This pass costs $ 29.99 and comes with two expansion packs called The Isle Of Armor and The Crown Tundra.

Both expansions bring new Pokémon from previous installments into play, as well as new regions and a new story. It’s a fairly extensive expansion, usually in the form of a new Pokemon edition, but now you have the option to play all of the content on a single video game cartridge.

You can currently pre-order the upgrade pass or just pick it up when an upgrade is released. Speaking of the release date of the expansion, we know that the first expansion, The Isle of Armor, will be launched sometime in June this year. So if you haven’t completely gone through the base game yet, you’ll have a few months to spare before fans begin the first expansion.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t01Swrdcm80 [/ embed]

Source: YouTube