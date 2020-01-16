The Plus 4 70th Anniversary Edition has a gold-colored chassis

All photo credits: Morgan

When it comes to celebrating events – anniversaries, conquests, the fall of Nemeses – I would say that I am an expert. There is always a lot to celebrate when you are me, simply because I am so good at winning. And I have to say, Morgans Plus 4 70th Anniversary Edition is commemoration that was done right.

I noticed that the general mood is pretty bad these days. Understandably, if you’re the type of person who needs to “work” to make ends meet. I have compassion. I rubbed my Valentino’s heel once when I strolled through the garden. I had the maid pay for it with her annual salary, so it’s okay, but thank you for your concern.

Anyway, I say you have to celebrate what you can in these dark times. Morgan, the small, brave English company, celebrates 70 years of the Plus 4, its most popular car, first built in 1950. Exactly 20 models of the Plus 4 70th anniversary edition were produced and the chassis was specially painted in gold.

Yes gold The constant color of hope, happiness and wealth. Paint it gold, that’s my motto. Fountains, clocks, driveways, toilets and staff. Paint everything with gold if you can’t make it out of gold.

From Morgan’s press release:

Morgan recently announced that models built on its famous steel chassis will cease production in 2020, and Plus 4’s 70th anniversary edition also commemorates this important moment. The chassis is painted in gold for the first time, which underlines its importance in Morgan’s 111-year history.

I’m worried that not enough neighbors will be able to see the gold when it’s on the chassis, which won’t trigger the optimal amount of jealousy, but the free market dictates that you’re doing it with your money, what you want. There is only one God I know and it is the spirit of the free market.

Accompanying this golden chassis there is a platinum-colored exterior paint, dark gray wire wheels, a front apron inspired by motorsport and various other black panels. Inside there is “the finest leather”, a dashboard made of Ravenwood veneer, gray, box-woven carpets and a satin black Mota Lita steering wheel. Optional extras include storage pockets for the side wall, a leather-covered steering hood, door handles and a mohair hood cover.

The performance in the Plus 4 70th Anniversary Edition was also increased from 154 hp to 180 hp. The prices are £ 60,995 (or about $ 80,000, spending money!). But don’t even worry about your little head – everyone has already spoken for all 20 cars. Miss: It’s a feeling that you’re sure to be very familiar with.

I am so glad that Morgan follows my example. We really make the world a better place, one golden thing at a time.