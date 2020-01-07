The player buy-in helps the ATP Cup to profile itself in the tennis calendar

Loading...

In the Pat Rafter Arena, tennis was exciting, dramatic and, above all, meaningful for the players, which in turn seduced the spectators in the new team format, the feasibility of which had been questioned so quickly after Davis’ new look.

Novak Djokovic led the Serbian attack in the ATP Cup and switched the fans to the new event

There is no tie for the men at Brisbane International, and Perth would probably have preferred to have his Hopman Cup back, but for the first time the ATP Cup has not only shown signs of life, but exceeded most expectations in terms of crowd, color and performance buy-in from competitors.

Australia, which has been active in Brisbane as part of its group campaigns, has been a leader in trying to reassure the masses that it is not a glorified hit before the Australian Open.

With Lleyton Hewitt as captain, they would probably never get through the moves. In any case, Alex de Minaur, Nick Kyrgios and John Millman prefer to play tennis. They greeted every triumph, big or small, with joyous cheers and the fans replied in a friendly manner.

Perhaps the biggest approval for the format came on Monday evening from Novak Djokovic and the Serbs against the French.

I showed my emotions because it is really important to me to play for Serbia. But it is also important to me to be in a team with my friends.

Novak Djokovic

With thousands of screaming Serbian fans pushing them to do so, especially after the Serbian Orthodox Christmas days arrived after midnight, Djokovic and Viktor Troicki celebrated wildly when they doubled in a super tie with a 2-1 win and place in closed the quarter-finals. The emotions were overwhelming and real when the match ended around 2 a.m.

“I think you can see it on the court. I don’t have to talk too much about it. I showed my emotions because it is really important for me to play for Serbia. But it is also important to me to be in one with my friends To be a team. ” These guys are some of the best friends in my life, “said Djokovic.

“You saw the atmosphere, it was phenomenal. The Serbian people hadn’t expected so many of them to stay. It was amazing to be with us after midnight on Christmas.”

The ATP Cup is still in its infancy, but the appeal is obvious. The WTA could use its own version if it was able to find a place on the crowded calendar, and the fire and passion of the tennis teams only make you wonder why the IOC isn’t adopting the format for the Olympic Games (that The same applies to golf.