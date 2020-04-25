The play “Fleabag” raises $ 1 million for charity and expands the free contract

Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s one-woman play, Fleabag, is available for broadcast, and all proceeds go to a coronavirus charity.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s theatrical production Fleabag has raised more than $ 1 million for charity, and the play’s availability on Amazon Prime Video has been extended until May 31.

Waller Bridge’s one-act play, Fleabag, was first released online in early April, available in the UK and Ireland through the Soho Theater website and in the United States through Amazon Prime Video, with donations to charity. deals with the accompanying coronavirus pandemic. The cost of the show is $ 5, with all non-expenses funded by the National Emergency Trust, the NHS Charitable Unit, the Action for Others and Phlebag Foundation, and paramedics who support theater, comedy, and cabaret freelancers. pandemic.

Producers of the show, DryWrite, Soho Theater and Annapurna Theater, announced an extended broadcast on Friday, noting that the $ 1 million $ raised for charity came from viewers in 96 countries. The Fleabag Support Foundation continues to raise money through its GoFundMe.

Waller-Bridge’s play was adapted for the two-season Prime Video series and received a lot of criticism. IndieWire’s Ben Travers called the “Season 2” series a “great achievement” in last season’s “A” review, and Waller-Bridge “worked on a high plane.” Voters at the Academy of Television have the same opinion, as Phlebag won six Emmys last year and was one of the highlights of the 2019 awards season.

Criticism of Fleabag has raised many questions about a possible third season, but Waller-Bridge said he would like the series to end season 2 on a high note. Maybe before he turns 50.

In any case, Waller-Bridge will continue to be Amazon’s mainstay for the next few years; he signed a $ 20 million deal with the streaming giant to produce TV content for Prime Video last year after Fleabag’s Season 2 big Emmy transfers.

IndieWire keeps track of all the events and productions in the entertainment industry affected by the coronavirus, as well as all the positive developments in the pandemic industry. IndieWire also has a list of resources available for entertainment industry employees who need help.

