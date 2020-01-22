The Platte River Trails Trust donates land to the new Casper Park and improves hiking trails

(Brendan LaChance, Oil City)

CASPER, Wyo. – The city of Casper plans to build a new Riverfront Pathway Park and build a boat ramp along a section of the North Platte River.

The Platte River Trails Trust has agreed to donate land to the city for the project, provided funding for the improvements is secured within the next four years.

The city is applying to the Wyoming Business Council for a $ 500,000 grant for the improvements it calls the “First Street Gateway Project”. A total of approximately $ 786,000 is required.

Riverside park improvements would be carried out near a stretch of river where remediation and pollution reduction measures are being implemented. This restoration project was unexpectedly contaminated. City officials estimated that the project could be up to $ 1.5 million above the original budget.

The city plans to improve the boat ramp and riverside park below the bridge on Poplar Street.

“Visual impressions of a community are important and gates into a community can leave a positive visual impression,” said assistant to city director Jolene Martinez in a memo. “The interface between First and Poplar is one of Casper’s most important goals.”

The Platte River Trails Trust donates 6.93 acres of land adjacent to the river north of West First Street and 3.34 acres south of West First Street. Part of the country lies in the river bed.

The city council voted to accept the contingent donations during its meeting on January 21.

“The gate will create a park along the river bank from the BNSF Bridge, 40 meters south to First Street and 40 meters south and west of First Street along the river bank,” added Martinez to the memo. “The park will include a path, a boat ramp with attached parking, bollard lights, park benches, picnic tables, landscaping, and a welcome sign.”

(City of Casper)