The plastic surgery trends that everyone will talk about in 2020

When we talk about plastic surgery in 2020, the conversation tends to go in two ways: there is the side of the argument that tells us that it offers the possibility to have complete control over the way you look and so the way the world sees you, and the side that reminds us how demoralizing it is to take into account the value that society attaches to appearance, especially for women.

But what we often forget to mention is that these two points of view can co-exist. You can be pissed off at the patriarchy because you confirm the weary idea that women have to look in a certain way to be taken seriously, and still want to keep an eye on them to reduce the genetic dark circles so that you always look exhausted. You can be confident and independent with a thriving social life and career and yet, as Fleabag once said, you are afraid of losing the youth currency. We are large, we contain crowds.

In any case, plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures are not fly-by-night phenomena that we look back on and think, “Is that a damn thing?” Statistics show that they just keep increasing in popularity; the most recent report from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons shows that the total number of minimally invasive cosmetic treatments has risen by no less than 228% since 2000.

But statistics can only tell you so much about what’s new, what’s happening, and what’s in the foreground in a constantly evolving field. For that we turn to the experts in the trenches – or rather the offices and operating theaters of the dermatologist. Further on, the four biggest trends in plastic surgery and cosmetic treatments that we are talking about in 2020, if we are not talking about the world on fire or the war against Roe v. Wade.

Everything about eyes

“2020 will be an eye-opener,” says double-board-certified facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon Dara Liotta, MD, FACS – and she’s not talking about what will happen in November. Between the universal desire for waking eyes, defined eyebrows and diminished dark circles and the progress of minimally invasive techniques to reach them, all eyes will be focused on all things this year.

For the clearest, most natural-looking results, Dr. Predicts Liotta that patients undergo minor surgeries, such as eyelid correction, permanently removing excess skin that can make the eyes look “heavy”, along with non-surgical techniques such as: eye filler and Botox eyebrow lift. “Optimizing the eyes can do wonders to make us look better rested, less stressed and more put together,” Dr. Liotta. Nobody needs to know what time the news cycle keeps you awake at night – after all, it’s an election year.

Tweakments

Eyelash extensions that last two hours but save you six months of mascara application, balayage highlights that justify an entire afternoon in the salon chair but only require biannual adjustments: More and more often we choose to undergo maintenance for a moment our daily routines a little less .

With that, Dr. Liotta says, “more and more patients will be willing to sit in my office chair once or twice a year for ‘tweakments’.” That could mean that I can hide under the eyes and remove makeup by creating smoother under eyes and higher cheekbones, or strategic lip filler that completely frees you from lining.

Morgan Rabach, MD, board-certified dermatologist and co-founder of LM Medical in NYC, says she expects more from these minimalist requests, especially from patients in their twenties, who are looking for “small incremental refinements” via filler and baby Botox, “done everything in small, small adjustments to look better, but not” done. “

The anti-med spa



The law of supply and demand also applies to plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures: with more people looking for them, more doctors make them available – for better or worse. This is particularly relevant for aesthetic treatments such as fillers and injectable wrinkle relaxants, because the rules and restrictions around who they can administer are turbid at best. The medical spa industry thrives in that gray area.

Of course, not all medspas are made equal – some are completely legitimate and staffed by board-certified professionals. But there are plenty of horror stories about fillers that went wrong to justify an alternative that is just as accessible, with much more overview. Spots like these are already gaining strength in coastal cities: in Los Angeles there is The Things We Do, and in New York City there is Ever / Body, a light, sleek space where minimally invasive treatments are performed under strict supervision of resident dermatologist and medical director Jared Jagdeo, MD, MS.

“As a procedurally certified dermatologist, I am passionate about opening up access to this category of aesthetic treatments, and Ever / Body is at the forefront of clinical aesthetic oversight of injectables and cosmetic procedures,” Dr. says. Jagdeo. “We are hyper-focused on aesthetic safety and efficacy, and we have the most rigorous training in the industry: more than 100 hours of practical and didactic aesthetic training.” The main difference between the facility and the average med spa is that each nurse specialist is further trained than that of a registered nurse, and they are legally able to prescribe medication. Basically, CEO and co-founder Kate Twist must ultimately bring transparency to what she calls “a historically opaque and analogue category.”

Relocations & reversals



Last July, two years after the first association between textured breast implants and anaplastic large cell lymphoma (a rare type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma that starts in white blood cells, commonly called BIA-ALCL), the FDA called on pharmaceutical companies and Allergan manufacturer of breast implants to voluntarily withdraw some of its textured breast implant products from the market.

Although the company maintained that it voluntarily retrieved its products from a high degree of caution, patients who had received the implants naturally asked their doctor for advice on whether the risk was high enough to have theirs removed.

The short answer was no, because the FDA and other health authorities did not offer removal in asymptomatic patients – but that specific case is only a small contribution to why more and more women want to remove, reverse and revise their previous operations and procedures. . An Aesthetics Trend Report 2019 conducted by RealSelf showed that although overall interest in breast augmentation remained high, removal of breast implants showed a 91% increase since 2018. , shot up 50%.

Like Dr. Liotta explains, the “trend” is not so much a trend, but it is a natural result of increased knowledge and awareness about plastic surgery as a whole. “People are more educated about the possibility of reversals and deletions,” she says. While someone who was dissatisfied with the operation ten years ago may have seen no other choice but to hold, people will know their options in 2020.

At the same time, people who use social media to be open about their experiences with plastic surgery have eased part of the stigma – and that is really a good thing. “Reducing the stigma takes the blame away,” says Dr. Liotta, “which makes people more likely to look for corrections when their work is not perfect.”

