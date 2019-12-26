The pitch of MCG is "fantastic" but there is still a lot to play

Loading...

Loading

When Trent Boult launched a yorker in Joe Burns' extravagant driving on the fourth ball of the morning, entrusting the Queenslander to his first golden duck at test cricket, commentators were also encouraged by what they had seen.

"I think the signs so far have been fantastic, there has been swing, sewing," said Shane Warne after 20 minutes of playing on Fox Cricket.

He then added, "During that first hour and a half, he played very well." Former New Zealand glove-maker Ian Smith agreed.

Boult extracted an excellent seam and a swing thanks to his opening spell. New balloon comrade Tim Southee also had his moments, as did Colin de Grandhomme's nibbling average pace.

Loading

As the pitch started to cook in the sun, it sped up half an hour before lunch, which played out in the hands of Neil Wagner and his short-range attack on Steve Smith.

Smith, unwilling to fall into the trap of being caught on the bat mat, in front of the saloon or in the ravine of the leg, was repeatedly struck on the body by the king of the bumper and repelled a bully from a bullet from his glove which, if he had missed, would have hit him flush with the grille.

Marnus Labuschagne also had to negotiate the difficult conditions, the local team going to lunch on 2-67.

"The wicket is a bit … swing and stitching, it's hard work this morning," he said.

Page was embarrassed when the Sheffield Shield clash between Victoria and Western Australia was abandoned earlier this month because the terrain had been deemed unsafe, having too much moisture, leading to divots . Page had left moisture in this last strip, highlighted when the sawdust fell at both ends, but this time the balance was good.

The warm weather forecast for the rest of this test meant that a good level of humidity was needed.

Jon Pierik is a cricket writer for The Age. He also covers AFL and has won awards for his cricket and basketball writings.

Most seen in sport

Loading