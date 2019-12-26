The pitch of MCG is "fantastic" but there is still a lot to play

Loading...

"It rocked all day. I thought there was probably a patch where the [Great Southern Stand] end Colin [de Grandhomme] played all day … where the balls took off a bit", a- he declared.

"We saw the dismissal of Marnus – it was a ball that normally just came across at waist height and it sort of bounced a little more and grabbed his elbow [that of Marnus Labuschagne].

"A few bullets before the goalkeeper takes the ball over his head, so it felt like there was a patch of about a meter and a half – I'm drove one later in the day when I didn't know how the balloon went up in the air. "

New Zealand fast-pitcher Trent Boult said the surface had a good pace and had "turned into a very good wicket" with "rebound from the trampoline".

Officials will remain nervous until match referee Richie Richardson, the former West Indian captain, makes his mark after the match is over. The Australians finished the first day on 4-257.

The five-year lot received first two approvals. Australia chose not to recruit Michael Neser as the fourth specialized fast bowler, what they envisioned if the surface had taken the form of a "road", as it had been the case in the past two years. Another sign that both teams were upbeat was the fact that New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson decided to play first on a bridge with good grass coverage.

When Boult threw a yorker into Joe Burns' extravagant right-hand drive on the fourth ball of the morning, entrusting the Queenslander to his first golden duck at test cricket, commentators were also encouraged by what they had seen.

"I think the signs so far have been fantastic, there has been swing, sewing," said Shane Warne after 20 minutes of playing on Fox Cricket.

He then added, "During that first hour and a half, he played very well."

Former New Zealand glover Ian Smith agreed, as did former Australian captain Ricky Ponting on Channel Seven.

Boult extracted an excellent seam and a swing thanks to his opening spell. New balloonist Tim Southee also had his moments, as did de Grandhomme's average snacking, which after lunch surprised Labuschagne with rebound while playing.

As the ground started to cook in the sun, it sped up half an hour before lunch, which played out in the hands of Neil Wagner and his short-range attack on Smith and David Warner.

Smith, unwilling to fall into the trap of being caught on the bat mat, in front of the saloon or in the ravine of the leg, was repeatedly struck on the body by the king of the bumper and repelled a bully from a bullet from his glove which, if he had missed, would have hit him flush with the grille.

Labuschagne said later that the pitch, which had slowed down later today, was "hard work".

Page was embarrassed when the Sheffield Shield clash between Victoria and Western Australia was abandoned earlier this month because the terrain had been deemed unsafe, having too much moisture, leading to divots . Page had left moisture in this last strip, highlighted when the sawdust fell at both ends, but this time the balance was good.

The warm weather forecast for the rest of this test meant that a good level of humidity was needed.

"The field played perfectly, there was no irregular rebound. The bowlers did not like to see a slow, spongy surface – they like to see the ball hit the goalkeeper's gloves," said L & # 39; Former test drummer Mark Waugh.

The main question will be, as Mike Hussey pointed out, whether the pitch deteriorates from the third day and offers uneven effects and rebounds, thereby helping to secure a team's victory.

