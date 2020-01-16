The PinePhone is shipped - a Linux-based smartphone for $ 150

The front and back of the PinePhone.

This photo has side views.

A real picture of the PinePhone in its shipping packaging.

The PinePhone with the back pulled off.

Here you can see the six golden pogo pins and the six dip switches.

A factory full of PinePhones.

With this crazy adapter you can debug the PinePhone via the headphone jack.

The Psion Series 5mx that Pine64 wants to use as inspiration for their keyboard.

Just for fun, here is PineTime.

And the PineTab. This is a tablet with a removable keyboard.

Pine64 has announced to finally ship the PinePhone, a smartphone that takes the rare step outside of the Android / iOS duopoly and is designed to run major Linux distributions. The PinePhone will be available in the Developer Edition “Braveheart” from January 17th.

This initial “Braveheart” series of devices is intended for “developers and early adopters” users, according to the Pine64 Store. No end user operating system is preinstalled on the phone. Instead, only a factory test image is supplied with which the functionality of the hardware can be checked in a simple manner. Users are expected to flash their own operating system on the device. There are several, from Ubuntu Touch to Sailfish OS, but all of them are currently in an unfinished alpha state. According to Pine64, only enthusiasts with “extensive Linux experience” are intended as customers – this is not (yet) a mainstream product.

It’s hard to mention PinePhone without mentioning the other Linux smartphone, the Purism Librem 5. Both of them might run the same software one day, but the two companies have completely different approaches to hardware. Purism places high demands on the hardware: it must be as open and freedom-oriented as possible, which means that the company cannot use the supply chain that is typical for Android phones. Purism has only a limited number of open source compatible providers to choose from and uses M.2 socket chips for the closed source WLAN / Bluetooth and the cell modem. The result is a device that’s very thick (16 mm), hot, and expensive at $ 750. The PinePhone is less averse to binary blobs and comes much closer to a normal smartphone. It’s a more reasonable thickness (9mm) and a more reasonable price: $ 150.

The PinePhone is powered by an Allwinner A64 SoC with four Cortex A53 CPUs at 1.2 GHz, which are based on a fairly old 40 nm process. This is the same chip that the company uses on the PINE A64 single-board computer, a competitor of Raspberry Pi. There is 2 GB of RAM, a Mali 400 GPU, 16 GB of memory, and a 2750 mAh battery. The rear camera has 5 megapixels, the front 2 megapixels, the display is a 1440 × 720 IPS-LCD and the battery is removable. There’s a headphone jack, USB-C port, and support for a microSD slot that lets you start operating systems. The cellular modem is a large separate chip that is soldered onto the motherboard: a Quectel EG25-G.

When the back of the phone is peeled off, the innards actually have some special components. Near the top right corner is a 2×3 grid with gold pogo pins that can be used to power an attached accessory with power, I2C, and GPIO. According to Pine64, an attachment for a keyboard case is planned “sometime in 2020”. The company is currently still working on the design. The company claims to “manufacture a keyboard that is heavily inspired by the Psion Series 5 keyboards from the 1990s. We hope not only the ease of use of the Psion Series 5 keyboard, but also the tactile feel for which it is made is known to be able to reproduce. “

The Psion 5 was a Clamshell PDA, on which the EPOC operating system (which was later renamed “Symbian OS”) ran and which was operated with 2 AA batteries. Smartphone keyboards from the Moto Droid era used a single sheet of rubber keys that were pressed on a contact, but the Psion 5 keyboard was different. The Psion 5 has a scaled-down version of a cheap desktop keyboard with individual hard plastic keys, each of which sits on a membrane switch.

Also under the removable back is a set of six dip switches that act as privacy kill switches. Users can turn off modem / GPS, Wi-Fi / Bluetooth, microphone, rear view camera and front camera. The last function, which is not a data protection function, is a switch for the headphone jack. The switch for the headphone jack changes from normal operating mode to a UART connection (Universal Asynchronous Receiver Transmitter). With this wild looking 3.5mm USB-A cable you can establish a serial connection via the PinePhone and fix errors.

Pine64 is not resting on its laurels with the phone. The company is also working on a “PineTab” Linux tablet with a removable keyboard and a “PineTime” smartwatch. You will soon be able to run Mainline Linux on all systems if the software is actually developed.

