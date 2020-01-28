The pictures show Kobe Bryant's helicopter in the fireball after the crash

Horrible images have appeared of Kobe Bryant’s helicopter that exploded in a flame ball after hitting a Los Angeles hill and killing the NBA superstar, his 13-year-old daughter, and seven others.

A man who went mountain biking with a friend took photos of the inferno after seeing the foggy Sikorsky S-76B just before 10 a.m. on Sunday, the British sun says.

“A helicopter came out of the fog and raced about 200 feet into the mountainside from our location,” said the man who asked to remain anonymous.

“We were close enough to feel the air from the propellers. There was a huge fireball, ”he said.

“One of the helicopter doors landed about 10 to 15 feet away from us. Helicopter parts flew everywhere. There was very little left of the helicopter, ”added the witness.

He and his buddy hurried to the blazing debris for help, “but there were obviously no survivors,” said the man.

“We didn’t notice Kobe Bryant in the helicopter until we were back in the parking lot,” he added. “The very fact that an entire helicopter full of people crashed shocked us.”

Pilot Ara Zobayan had applied for and received a “Special Visual Flight Rules” approval in order to be able to fly in controlled airspace in poor visibility as normal visibility.

He was flying 1,400 feet, turning off Highway 101 and hitting the Calabasas hills, authorities said.

“We don’t just focus on the weather,” said Jennifer Homendy, member of the National Transportation Safety Board, on Monday. “We look at people, machines and the environment, and the weather is only a small part of it.”

Radar data indicate that the helicopter rose to 2300 feet and then made a left turn, she said.

The plane didn’t have a black box and didn’t have to, added Homendy.

In addition to Bryant [41] and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, the victims included college baseball coach John Altobelli, his daughter Alyssa Altobelli and his wife Keri Altobelli; Girls basketball coach Christina Mauser; Mother Sarah Chester and her 13-year-old daughter Payton Chester; and Zobayan.