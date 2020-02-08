The picture show: NPR

Fred Rogers was very playful and showed the energy and curiosity of a child in almost everything he did, according to photographer Lynn Johnson.

Lynn Johnson



Mr. Rogers clearly has a moment – the icon of children’s television was the subject of two documentaries and a biofilm, A Nice Day in the Neighborhood. But Fred Rogers is timeless.

For more than a decade, Lynn Johnson photographed Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood’s friendly host: first for The Pittsburgh Press, then for Life magazine, and then for years after the job ended. She was determined to document the man who could be deeply connected to children’s hearts and minds. “It was a pleasure to be in his energy field,” says Johnson.

She photographed him in the studio, on vacation, traveling out of town for the show, and in his own neighborhood from Squirrel Hill in the town where they both lived: Pittsburgh. You could say Johnson was his neighbor – or at least one nearby.

Fred works on the set for an episode of Mister Rogers about cows that involved filming in a milking parlor in western Pennsylvania.

In an interview, Johnson spoke about sharing time and space with the man who believed that love, compassion, and tolerance could be spread across television. The interview was edited for reasons of length and clarity.

How was your experience with Fred Rogers with the man in the red cardigan and the sneakers we know from his TV show?

Fred had these amazing eyebrows. This is one of the joys of a photographer – you give yourself permission to see and record a person’s unique properties up close.

Fred loved to take pictures and took the classic photographic attitude. Part of it seemed to be his appetite for experience; Part for the small print that he would give to the people he photographed, note attached; and part of self defense. People always stopped him on the street asking him to be photographed with him – and he was always gracious, but it must have been tiring.

In Fred's office at WQED in Pittsburgh, he spent a lot of time learning, writing, and corresponding with dozens of people, including parents and children, who turned to him.

The person you saw on the set was what you saw on the set. I saw him stop in the middle of the Los Angeles airport to get on his knees and talk to a child.

He knew how important it is to get to the level of a child – to talk to children, never to them.

This eye contact was crucial for him. It is about understanding and recognizing the child as an individual.

The entire "family" from Family Communications (now known as Fred Rogers Productions) was invited to a community picnic on the family property in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, where Fred grew up. Fred is currently baffled by a game in which he has to untie a string from a nest of other threads.

Fred changed his shoes forever, his characteristic process of moving from reality to fantasy.

You said Fred Rogers taught you so much. Tell us about the knowledge you have gained.

I met him at a time in my career before I learned to work deeply as a photographer.

He taught me how to appreciate others, how to work with people so that they don’t feel exploited, and how to work in this extremely delicate and fragile room, where you can tell your story with integrity and do no harm. I recently had a conversation with a group of female photographers. I asked everyone to start the conversation as I heard it from Fred. He asked everyone to close their eyes for a minute and think of those who had worked as helpers in their lives. It’s about gratitude and love, and I think that’s the essence of who he was.

Fred, a doll that is still on hand, meets the musician and neighborhood regular Joe Negri in 1992. The two had a deep friendship and creative relationship for years on and off the set.

During a Family Communications project on Heroes, Fred traveled the United States in search of adults he saw as "helpers" and found children on the way who touched his heart and explained the secrets of their lives to him. In Chicago, this child tells Fred about the time she was shot.

Fred made it a habit to speak to children and adults at WQED studios in Pittsburgh on an equal footing.

In Nantucket in 1992, Fred is said to be in town, and fans big and small come over to see and chat.

“The heart was made for love,” he told you in a conversation you have on your cell phone.

When I’m really exhausted or worn out by something I’ve seen, like the darkness of what we see in the world, because we don’t accept each other, I listen to this recording.

Have you ever seen him angry?

Once only. We had flown from Pittsburgh to Los Angeles and he was a little crazy because of the time difference. But even if he was little with someone, it wasn’t toxic. You could feel him clinging to this room of politeness.

Fred often had to run behind the scenes, between himself and working on the dolls.

Fred worked with the dolls under the scene.

In 1992, Fred and his wife Joanne enjoyed the wind on the beach in Nantucket.

Fred and his team are considering the quality of the latest version from 1992.

What do you think about how Tom Hanks, who was nominated for an Oscar in the role, portrayed Fred Rogers in the film (A nice day in the neighborhood)?

Tom Hanks has many of his cadences as well as silence. He really studied the man. It felt very close to the truth. In the scene where they are all in a Chinese restaurant and the camera is scanning the guests, I realized that all the people there were his original production people that I had met. His wife Joanne was there too.

You have spent more than a decade documenting his life. Were there aspects of him that remained a mystery?

He had that deep private pain that everyone carries within him. In his case, it was the pain of being bullied as a chubby kid – the kind of poison that can sit in you and have to do with the darker emotions that are based on fear and anger, treated in a certain way. I feel like there was some damage there, although I never had a glimpse of it. I couldn’t push it and maybe I didn’t want to know.

Fred is resting between the shots behind the scenes.

In the 1980s, Fred recorded a contemplative moment on the set.

Fred takes a break from filming and takes a little nap on the set.

Fred was photographed on his family property during a picnic in the late 1980s.

In 2002, Fred sang with Chatham University graduates before giving the speech. People loved him. They melted in his presence, regardless of age, gender or location in life.

How would he have responded to the intolerance and hatred we see too much of in the world today?

I think he would be heartbroken, but he would work to do better. He kept thinking about how to make complex and scary topics understandable and less traumatic for children. He always responded to the question, “Is your neighbor worth loving?” And at the moment we are not facing this question.

If Fred Rogers were standing in front of you now, what would you say to him?

I wouldn’t say anything. I would just sit in his presence in silence.

Fred takes up the ocean at Nantucket in 1992.

