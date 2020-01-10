Loading...

Make 11 consecutive wins for the Picton Pirates.

The Pirates defeated the Tod Division that led Napanee Raiders on Thursday-evening in the County 6-3.

Khaden Henry, Nick Kyte and Landon McLellan led the offensive with each a goal and an assist. Brian Bygrave, Cole Lavender and Griffen Conger also each brought in a goal.

In between the pipes Eric Tessier made 32 saves on 35 shots to secure the victory. On the other side, Bailey Maracle stopped 33 of 38 for the loss.

Picton improved this season to 18-12-1-1, good for third place in the division.

The Raiders still have a comfortable 13-point lead over the Pirates and an 11-point lead over the Amherstview Jets currently occupying second place.

In the Ontario Junior Hockey League on Friday night, both the Wellington Dukes and Trenton Golden Hawks return to action.

The Golden Hawks try to lose a mini two game skid in Lindsay against the Muskies at 7:40 PM, while the Dukes set off to record the St. Michaels Buzzers at 7:30 PM.

Trenton has a narrow edge with one point above the dukes for the East Division lead, but Wellington now has three games in his hand.

