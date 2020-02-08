The photo of Jennifer Aniston straight out of the sea that is crossing out can be seen

Jennifer Aniston can steal your soul when she stares at you In one of her latest photos, we see a session in which the American actress shows up on the beach and looks into the camera at a spectacular inn.

The picture has not gone unnoticed on social networks because her clothes are loose and there are many gaps where you can see too much of the famous Rachel of Friends.

The comments were very positive for the actress, who has been through a very sweet moment of her life in the past few months and it looks like she will get better in the coming months.

Friends come closer

If the rumors about the friends’ return seemed serious this time, they’ll seem even more so later Matthew Perry joined the Instagram social network on Monday and the impact could not be greater with 2.1 million followers without having yet to publish a photo.

A phenomenon is similar to that Jennifer Aniston The account opened two months ago and added six million followers without posting a photo.

They are all

Matthew Perry is currently following only 21 people and among them is the entire cast of Friends who was looking forward to the arrival of the actor who played Chandler Bing and who was the last to reach the social network.

Friends ‘actresses’ reports are as follows: Jennifer Aniston, (@Jennifer Aniston), Courteney Cox (@Courteneycoxofficial) Lisa Kudrow (@ Lisakudrow), Matt LeBlanc (@Mleblanc) David Schwimmer (@_schwim_) and of course Matthew Perry (@ mattyperry4). Something big is coming.