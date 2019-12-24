The phone number of the 11-year-old girl on the escort's website, says the mother

Loading...

The cell phone number of an 11-year-old girl from Wisconsin was listed on an escort's website, and the girl received a call from at least one Juan, the girl's mother said. Fe Baldus discovered that his daughter's number accidentally appeared on an escort's website after talking to John on the phone. Baldus said on December 14 that the man called his daughter's number. When his daughter did not answer, John called Baldus because his number appears on his daughter's voicemail in case of an emergency. "He asked me my name and I said: & # 39; Are you sure you're looking for me in this number? & # 39; He said: & # 39; Yes, you need to search the site and get your daughter's information from there & # 39; "said Baldus. Baldus contacted the escort's site to have his daughter's number removed. He also changed his daughter's number and got him a new cell phone. Our sister WISN station reviewed the website and found many ads for women in the Milwaukee area. "Actually, having to read all that opened my eyes to how disgusting this world really is," Baldus said. Baldus said he will wait until his daughter is 16 to tell him what really happened. "For her, it is probably scary because she feels very safe and very safe and that her parents protect her. If something comes out that someone could contact her directly to ask for unpleasant services, she could have had big problems and not even know it," Baldus said. . Baldus filed a police report with the Oak Creek Police Department. An OCPD spokesman said the number appears to have been accidentally listed and that these situations do not occur frequently.

