The Philadelphia police are investigating the allegation that Flyers' mascot Gritty slapped a teenage fan in the back

By Scottie Andrew, CNN

(CNN) – The Philadelphia police are investigating a man’s allegation that Gritty, the mascot of the Philadelphia Flyers hockey team, hit his teenage son in the back.

Chris Greenwell, a season ticket holder from Delaware for more than two decades, told CNN that the mascot had attacked his 13-year-old son Brandon at a special event for season ticket holders in November.

The flyers have repeatedly contested his claim.

The alleged incident occurred in November when Brandon and his father were waiting to take a Christmas card photo with the mascot, the man said. After the picture was taken, the teenager touched the mascot on his black helmet three times, his father said. At this point, the fan for life, Gritty blew a fuse.

The mascot rose from his chair, ran after Brandon and slapped him on the back, Greenwell said. On a trip to the doctor, Greenwell said, he saw a “red, swollen” bruise where Brandon said Gritty had hit him. “My son could have been crippled,” he said. “It is fortunate that he is doing well.”

He waited to tell Flyers officials about the incident until he asked for footage of the incident the next morning, he told CNN. But Comcast Spectacor, the company that owns the flyers, said none existed.

In a statement to CNN, the flyers declined Greenwell’s presentation of the dispute.

“We took Mr. Greenwell’s allegations seriously and conducted a thorough investigation that did not reveal anything to support this allegation,” Peter Ranere, a spokesman for Comcast Spectacor, told CNN.

“I never apologized. You never offered to pay my son’s medical bills,” said Greenwell.

“It was an attack on an underage by an adult,” he added. “You tried to put it under the carpet.”

The Flyers offered Brandon to sit on the bench during the warm-up period before a future game, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported, but the father told CNN that the gesture was too little and too late.

Tanya Little, a police officer in Philadelphia, confirmed to CNN that the department is investigating a reported “physical attack” that is said to have occurred during a photo shoot at the Wells Fargo Center between a 13-year-old boy and Gritty.

This investigation is ongoing.

The-CNN-Wire ™ and © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner company. All rights reserved.