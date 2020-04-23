The Philadelphia Flyers have to trade with two players

The Philadelphia Flyers should look at these players in the 2020 NHL draft.

With the league frozen since March 12, many Philadelphia Flyers fans are wondering how it will affect the NHL Draft’s position. There is information that the project is still possible in June and that the position will be decided by a percentage point, so the bottom 11 teams in the league will be equal for the lottery.

What does this mean for teams close to the top of the tournament? In most cases, they remain stable, so they charge interest wherever they choose.

For the Weavers, they will be the final sixth in the project, ranking 26th out of 31 teams. Let’s take a look at a few players that will be sold in the NHL 2020 Credit Project.

The first player is Seth Jarvis. Jarvis is small at 5’9, 172 pounds and has started a little slower this season for Portland Winterhocks, but seems to have moved on to 29 games with 60+ points in the last half of the season. He appeared 94 times in 56 games and scored 41 goals.

As Brandon Holmes (@BHolmes_Hockey) puts it, “Jarvis is a very flexible, agile player, well-trained, has a two-sided hockey feel, a tough kick to a small player and a high ceiling,” a recipe for potential top-notch. player. Virler can use another fun offensive talent in the system, and I’m sure Seth Jarvis will fill that gap. According to Holmes, Seth Jarvis ranks 19th in the latest promising rankings.

Another player, I want to see him rise in the NHL Draft – another attacking talent from Connor Zari and a WHL player. Zari Kamlups had a very strong period for the Blazers, scoring 86 points in 57 games and winning 38 times. At 6’0 to 181 pounds, Zari is bigger than Jarvis, but his talent is considered less dynamic because Jervis passed Brandon’s last OHL rankings.

Zari is said to be a player with excellent vision and passing ability, and has supported Kamlups ’powerful game every quarter this year. At the very least, it is said to be the third-line center, but it will certainly be the two best game centers in the NHL.

Zary, who lacks a bit of honest talent in a typical project, will definitely be in the top ten, but this year there are so many abusive talents that some experts believe he is going in the 15-20 range. Philly can’t do anything.

Who do you want to see in the overall results of the Warters page 26? Or do you want to see them trade for one of the aforementioned prospects?