The petition calls on the NBA to change the logo in honor of Kobe Bryant

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – After the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, hundreds of thousands signed an online petition asking the NBA to change their logo to honor his legacy.

Bryant died on Sunday along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas.

The group flew to a basketball tournament for Bryants Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks.

“With the premature and unexpected death of the great Kobe Bryant, please sign this petition to perpetuate it as a new NBA logo,” inventor Nick M wrote on the Change.org petition.

He added that he was hoping “… our dream will come true and we can see Kobe Bryant in the NBA logo.”

The petition had collected more than 800,000 signatures and counted Monday.

CNN reports that the current NBA logo – which shows the silhouette of Jerry West of Los Angeles Lakers – has been used since 1971.

After Bryant’s death, the NBA released a statement saying that “it was devastated by the tragic death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter.”

“Kobe has shown us for 20 seasons what is possible when remarkable talents combine with absolute dedication to victory. He was one of the most extraordinary players in the history of our game with legendary achievements… But he will be remembered the most because he inspired people around the world to grab a basketball and compete to the best of their ability, ”said NBA commissioner said Adam Silver.

Bryant spent two decades with the Los Angeles Lakers, where he won five NBA titles and two Olympic gold medals, and was twice named MVP of the NBA final during his career.

He left the NBA in 2016.