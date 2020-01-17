The personality of David Rittich perfect for spotlight with all stars

TORONTO – Behind the mask is a great personality.

Now, thanks to his late invitation to the 2020 NHL All-Star Game in St. Louis, the rest of the hockey world will probably learn something more about David Rittich, the sometimes wacky and often controversial puck-stop for the Calgary Flames.

“I think people will realize why we love him here, why his teammates love him,” predicted Flames goaltending coach Jordan Sigalet. “And I’m sure you’ll see some interesting things from him in the three-to-three and the competence competition. As you know, he’s a bit of a wild cannon, so you never know what’s coming out of him.

“For a game that I probably wouldn’t watch, I’m definitely tuning in.”

Indeed, Rittich is unique in its kind.

He is both self-willed and fiercely competitive, always joking with his friends in the dressing room, but also occasionally firing pucks at their ankles when they score in practice.

The 27-year-old was added to the all-star selection of the Pacific Division as an injury replacement for Darcy Kuemper of the Arizona Coyotes.

He will be one of Flames’ hat trick at the show-like, along with Captain Mark Giordano and Matthew Tkachuk, who grew up in St. Louis.

“He was shaking with excitement when we told him,” Sigalet said. “Not many boys are allowed here. It may be his first of many for him, but you never know. So enjoy it. Part of us that we were worried about, “does he need the rest instead of going to the game?” But I think for his confidence it will be good for his confidence.

“It should be a big trust booster, just to know that people in the competition notice his game – not just us here in Calgary. That is why we are excited that he is recognized. “

“Big Save Dave” didn’t have to be played when NHL officials issued an invitation to some of the biggest names in the sport.

In this rare case, the guiding principle of “Happy woman, happy life” did not apply.

He and his other half, Nikola, had booked an escape to Mexico for the bye / all-star break of the Flames.

Sure, St. Louis will put on a good show, but there are no palm trees under the Gateway Arch or white sandy beaches along the banks of the Mississippi River.

“I was in the Czech league five years ago. I never thought of NHL, “Rittich recalled prior to Thursday’s game against the Maple Leafs in Toronto. “And here we go, five years later and I have the chance to be in the All-Star Game with the best players in the world? It is good news for me.

“When I was younger, I looked at those games and I was like:” Yes, that’s great fun. “You could see the players who walked the red carpet and had a lot of fun. And now I can be part of it. It’s great.”

Even if it can be a bit of a nightmare for the netminders.

“Yes, I know what the score might look like,” Rittich said. “But it is what it is. It’s for the fans, for the kids. I just go there to enjoy it and have fun. “

An all-star nod is a nice reward for Rittich, undoubtedly the first half MVP of the Flames.

On the way to Thursday’s tilt in Toronto, he had set a record of 18-11-5, a 2.73 goals against average and a .913 saving percentage so far in his first campaign as a clear starter for Calgary. Those figures were even better around the holidays, before his first rough spell of 2019-20.

“The work he has done this season, with the workload he has had to deal with, the big victories, all the rescues, all the wonderful rescues … He deserves it and I am happy to see him honored,” Tkachuk said . “And I know he is very excited too. It will be nice to have him and his personality there.”

Indeed, this guy has blobs of personality.

If you hang around the Saddledome, you already know that.

The rest of the hockey world will find out in the all-star spotlight.

“He will certainly honor them with his presence,” Tkachuk grinned. “They are going to love him there.”

