The person with measles may have exposed others to the disease at the Austin, Texas International Airport, in nearby areas

Updated: 5:43 PM EST December 23, 2019

A person diagnosed with measles traveled to various places around Austin, Texas, and may have exposed others to the contagious disease, health officials said. The infected person, who is not identified, visited several restaurants, a Target store and the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport for a period that runs from December 14 to 17, according to the Austin Department of Public Health. Health officials said they are publishing the information to inform people that they may have been exposed. They asked people to call their doctor if they had been to the following places during these dates or if they had a fever before January 1. 14 (night) – Chipotle Mexican Grill, 6301 W. Parmer Lane, Dec. 14-16 – HEB, 6001 W. Parmer Lane, Dec. 15 – Saam Thai, 6301 W. Parmer Lane, Dec. 15-16 – Italian Mandola, 4700 W. Guadalupe Street. Dec. 16 (2 p.m. – 4 p.m.) – Target, 10107 Research Blvd .; and Marco & # 39; s Pizza, 11011 Research Blvd. Dec. 17 (noon – 4 p.m.) – Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, 3600 Presidential Blvd .; United Airlines, entrance area. Measles virus spreads by coughing and sneezing and can live in the air where an infected person coughed or sneezed for up to two hours. If someone who is not immune to the virus breathes the air or touches an infected surface, it can become infected, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. UU. Measles symptoms usually include high fever, cough, runny nose, conjunctivitis and a rash with red spots. "Measles is an acute and highly contagious viral disease. A small number of cases are capable of causing epidemics quickly," said Dr. Mark Escott, interim health authority and medical director of Austin Public Health. "The best way to protect and protect your family against measles and other diseases preventable by vaccination is through immunization." Measles was declared eliminated in the United States almost two decades ago, but there have been an increase in cases in recent years as vaccination rates have declined. Those who received two vaccines against measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) are safe from the disease. Before the invention of the vaccine in 1963, about 3 to 4 million Americans were infected annually. As of October, there were 1,250 cases of measles in 2019, the largest number in almost three decades. Related video: These are the long-term effects of measles on the immune system.

