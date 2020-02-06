The perfect Valentine’s Day gift for your remote partner

If you have long distances, you have to be choosy about which holidays you spend together. A biggie such as New Year may get priority, which may mean that you spend Valentine’s Day separately. And if you have your S.O. cannot be seen on February 14, the gift becomes all the more meaningful.

These gifts will let your partner know that you are thinking of them on Valentine’s Day, and will make the days until your next visit a little more bearable.

A memory jar

Write down all your favorite memories of your S.O. on pieces of paper, fold them and drop them into a beautiful glass jar. Send to your boo with a note telling you that they should delete a memory if they miss you. Also add a few of your favorite couple photos.

Williams-Sonoma Biscotti Jar, $, available from Williams-Sonoma

Film evening

Put together a box with the favorite staples of your home theater: popcorn, candy, a cozy blanket and – the perfect finishing touch – the special “rom-com” candle from A24. In addition, add a fake “ticket” with a date, time and the movie that you will watch together via FaceTime. (I recommend When Harry With Sally).

A24 A24 Rom-Com Genre Candle, $, available from A24

Long-lasting flowers

It is cliché for a reason: everyone loves getting flowers. Venus Et Fleur bouquets come in different arrangements and their special Ecuadorian ‘eternal roses’ can survive a year or more with proper care.

Venus Et Fleur Venus Et Fleur arrangement, $, available at Venus Et Fleur

Their favorite treat

You don’t have to be together to enjoy an intimate meal. Order their favorite food or dessert through a meal delivery service such as UberEats. To make it a lot better, you also order it yourself, and you can eat together via FaceTime.

Milk bar B’Day Truffle Boxes Box, $, available at Milkbar

A smart framework

With the Nixplay Smart photo frame you can update it with new snapshots from a distance via an app. Turn off the image at random moments to subtly let your partner know that you are thinking about them. (You can even use a risque occasionally.)

nixplay Nixplay Smart Photo Frame, $, available from Nixplay

A scrapbook

There is something special about browsing through a physical scrapbook, filled with your favorite photos, memories and jokes inside.

Never land scrapbooks Never Ever Land Scrapbook Album. 12 x 10 “pink scrapbook. Scrapbooking supplies, memory book, wedding guest book, photo album, baby shower present, valentines, engagement and anniversary message book., $, Available at Amazon

Your characteristic odor

Whatever you send, personalize it by adding a few strong spritzes of your favorite perfume or cologne. Old school, yes, but it is effective: they feel extra mushy when they open the package.

Heretic FLORGASM, $, available at Heretic Parfums

A cooking gadget

The message behind a device gift should be: “I think you will use this constantly and enjoy it” – not: “You have to cook more.” If your S.O. always complains about their small kitchen, for example, a Brava cooker can make their life so much easier and earn you their endless gratitude. Juicers, Instapots, slow cookers and SodaStreams – they are all potential gifts, if your partner has shown a genuine interest or need for them.

Brava Brava Starter Set, $, available from Brava

A playlist

If you want to go through the hassle of recording a mixtape on the old-school, cassette tape way, you get more power. The rest of us can easily give a modern twist to traditional mixed tape by putting together a Spotify playlist of all the songs that remind us of our babe.

Beistle Beistle S57763AZ2, 2 sheets of Peel ‘N Places cassette tape, 12’ ‘x 24’ ‘sheet (2 pieces), $, available at Amazon

An experience

You may not be with your love on February 14, but you will be together soon enough. Start getting excited about it by planning your next trip and send a little hint as your V-Day gift. For example, if you book a walking tour for two, send in your boo hiking socks. If you book a concert, send the e-tickets. Photo: Pavel Brodsky / Unsplash.

