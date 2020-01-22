The people in Sioux City clear up after the morning winter storm

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) – The winter mix and ice layer on Wednesday gave drivers and homeowners a headache.

People like Clayton Miller have dealt with the consequences of the weather on Wednesday morning.

Miller is from North Dakota, but was in Sioux City and visited his sister.

He said one of the nice things was that the crews cleaned the streets and did their best not to throw the snow and slush on the sidewalks and driveways.

But many people agree that things are slow, both cleaning up and driving.

“I wasn’t looking forward to dealing with the fresh snow,” said Clayton Miller. “Somehow it moaned a little when I saw what was coming down. It is always miserable if you get the ice under it and you are not sure what the traction will be like and you will encounter a lot of drivers who do not care. ”

Miller said that was one of the things he was most concerned about and that he had some advice on how to deal with the weather.

“Work slowly,” said Miller. “Especially if you are older than a certain age and drive very carefully.”

Another good tip is to leave a lot of space between you and the other drivers.

Weather related links: