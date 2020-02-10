The Pentagon’s demand for defense spending includes the largest R&D budget against Russia and China in 70 years

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Donald Trump’s motion to Congress on Monday for a $ 740.5 billion defense budget includes more money for nuclear weapons and a huge surge in research and development spending to prepare for future warfare ,

The defense spending application included the Pentagon’s largest research and development budget in 70 years, a senior defense official said as the military sought to build next-generation capabilities to counter the growing strength of China and Russia.

As part of the Pentagon’s competing priorities, nuclear weapons modernization requests rose 18% year over year or $ 29 billion more, a second senior defense official said. According to the Congressional Budget Office, the complete modernization of the US nuclear triad will cost more than $ 1 trillion in 30 years.

The funds will be used for better nuclear management and control, as well as delivery platforms such as the Columbia-class nuclear submarine manufactured by Huntington Ingalls Industries and General Dynamics, and certification for the transport of atomic bombs aboard the stealthy F-35 jet fighter from Lockheed Martin Co. used.

The Pentagon is requesting a $ 69 billion budget to fund ongoing wars and other Pentagon needs. With this type of funding, the Department of Defense can avoid budget restrictions passed by Congress.

The U.S. Navy’s budget decreased 1%, or $ 1.9 billion, to $ 207 billion, and the Air Force had a slightly higher budget as the Trump administration cut the number of orders for KC-46 tankers by 12 increased to 15. The Boeing Co program was troubled by cost overruns and problems with the construction process.

Trump’s proposal calls for 79 F-35 jets, one more than requested last year. But last year, Congress increased the F-35 purchase number from 78 in the budget they approved to 98.

The U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA), which is responsible for developing, testing and testing a ballistic missile defense system, is investigating an additional layer of home defense. Your $ 9.1 billion budget includes funds to develop a prototype THAAD missile to defend the lower 48 states.

The MDA budget would also help fund the expansion of the Ground Based Midcourse Defense System (GMD), a network of radars, ballistic defense missiles, and other devices designed to protect the United States from ICBMs.