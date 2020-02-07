The Pentagon’s $ 705 billion budget increases Nuke funding

The Pentagon’s $ 705.4 billion budget proposal for the next fiscal year would boost funding for nuclear weapons systems like ICBMs, submarines, and F-35 jets, and provide more money for emerging technology research and the Space Force.

The budget proposal for the fiscal year beginning October 1 to be presented to Congress on Monday is largely unchanged from the $ 712.6 billion plan approved for that year. But it postpones this funding in a way that signals President Donald Trump’s evolving priorities.

The budget details are part of the 134-page overview of Pentagon Comptroller that Bloomberg News received before its official release.

The budget plan, which forms the basis for discussions with Congress, includes a “transition budget” of $ 15.3 billion that will be transferred from the Air Force to the new Space Force and “space-related weapon systems and operations, sustainability , Support and civilian population includes “support costs. That’s an increase of $ 40 million this fiscal year.

Trump has repeatedly touted the increase in military spending as one of his key achievements in the 2020 election, most recently in his Union State speech saying he has increased military spending by $ 2.2 trillion since taking office ,

The latest proposal has earmarked $ 10.3 billion of the $ 15.3 billion for the Space Force, the sixth U.S. military service, for research, development, testing and evaluation of systems, with $ 2.4 billion for procurement and $ 2.6 billion for operation and maintenance are overview.

In total, the defense budget includes $ 637 billion in base expenses and an additional $ 69 billion in operations.

R&D increase

For the second year in a row, the Pentagon is proposing a research and development application of over $ 100 billion. The $ 106.5 billion would be an increase of $ 2 billion over this year. This is the largest R&D budget ever requested, and according to the controller’s summary, it is “laser-focused on developing key emerging technologies”.

Procurement spending – including funds for major weapon systems – would decrease by $ 6.8 billion to $ 136.8 billion this year.

Still, the F-35 from Lockheed Martin Corp. doing well – the Pentagon is requesting $ 11.4 billion to buy 79 jets, two less than planned last year. In addition, 12 of the new F-15EXs will be requested from Boeing Co., which the Pentagon bought last year as protection against delays in the F-35 of eight this year.

The proposal strengthens nuclear weapons-related items or makes only minor cuts, largely following the outlines in the Trump Administration’s Nuclear Posture Review. The 2021 application includes $ 17.7 billion for nuclear modernization.

The Pentagon confirmed this week that it was using a low-yield nuclear warhead on board a submarine.

The budget also suggests:

$ 4.4 billion for the new Columbia-class nuclear submarine starting construction this year. That’s $ 2.1 billion more than the current budget.

$ 4.2 billion for the improvement of the nation’s nuclear command and control system, which “creates a secure and resilient link between the president and the nuclear armed forces.” That would be an increase of $ 700 million.

$ 2.8 billion for the B-21 Raider stealth bomber, around $ 100 million less than this year for the “penetrating aircraft with proven, mature technologies”

$ 1.5 billion for the new ground-based strategic deterrent ICBM, $ 1 billion more than this year. So far, Northrop Grumman Corp. the sole bidder for the missile.

$ 500 million for the long-range standoff cruise missiles, or about $ 200 million less than this year;

$ 110 million for the further development of an F-35 with two nuclear weapons, an increase of around $ 40 million compared to this year. The aircraft is said to be nuclear certified by 2024.

