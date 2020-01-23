According to Bloomberg’s Tony Capaccio, the Pentagon moved a total of $ 35 trillion to its various household accounts in 2019.

This doesn’t mean the Department of Defense spent, lost, or couldn’t explain $ 35 trillion, said Bryan Clark, senior executive at the Think Tanks Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments in Washington, D.C.

“It means money that DoD has moved from one part of the budget to another,” said Clark Task & Purpose. “So, like in your household budget, it would be like moving money from checks to savings to 401K, to your credit card, and then back.”

However, $ 35 trillion is almost 50 times the Pentagon’s 2019 budget, meaning that every dollar the Department of Defense received from Congress was up to 50 times what it was actually spent Clark.

While it is not illegal for the Pentagon to transfer money to different household accounts so often, it shows that defense leaders are poorly planning how they will spend their funds for the year, he said.

“And it means that you are probably spending a lot of time moving money instead of actually doing the job,” Clark said.

Another question is whether the Department of Defense spends its money as Congress intended. Each budget category is broad enough that the Pentagon could use research and development money to fund personnel costs if it so wishes.

“If the Department of Defense brings so much money into circulation, it means that it is unlikely that Congress’s intentions will be met exactly,” said Clark. “It means a lot of money is flowing between accounts that may not be exactly where Congress wanted to use the money first.”

This also means that the Department of Defense has a really hard time dealing with accounting, according to a recent government accountability office report.

The Pentagon’s accounting systems are so old and out of date that defense officials don’t even fight if the Treasury says they have made mistakes, said Kristen Kociolek, who led the GAO’s audit on the issue.

Every month, the Pentagon needs to check that the financial records match those of the Treasury, she said.

“We have found that the Department of Defense has so little confidence or unreliability in its own records that it routinely deletes everything that has been recorded on its page and simply re-records all of the Treasury’s balances,” said Kociolek. “It creates a lot of accounting adjustments.”

“It would be like you thought you had $ 500, but you had your bank statement and it said you had $ 400, you would go on with the $ 400 without investigating,” she continued. “Nobody does that.”

Department of Defense spokesman Christopher Sherwood referred questions about the Pentagon’s accounting system to the GAO report, in which the Pentagon’s deputy chief financial officer promised to resolve the issues raised.

“The department is actively developing strategies to reduce accounting adjustments,” Mark Easton wrote to GAO in a December 5 response. “The department will then update the Department of Defense’s financial management regulation and document strategies with specific results and detailed procedures to achieve the goals set in the strategies.”