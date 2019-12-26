The Pentagon is reportedly considering closing a recently opened $ 110 million drone base in Niger

Loading...

As part of a global shift to a possible confrontation with Russia and China, the Pentagon is pushing for defeat in Africa – including the abandonment of a $ 110 million base in Niger that only went into operation in November, the New York reported Times on Tuesday.

The decision is part of an effort to realign the so-called Great Power Competition, which is set out in the 2018 National Defense Strategy. A determination of the U.S. Armed Forces in Africa is expected in January, according to the Times.

The effort could ultimately affect most US military operations around the world, including expected declines in Iraq and Afghanistan and an "overhaul" of US operations in Latin America.

Nigeria's Air Base 201, which is located near Agadez on the southern edge of the Sahara, should open in 2018. Bad weather and harsh conditions, however, made it November.

The Air Force Base is only part of the US counter-terrorism effort in Africa, but also one of the newest and, according to US officials, the largest air force-led construction project in history.

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt.Daniel Peterson taking off the first C-130 at Air Base 201 in Agadez, Niger on August 3 (U.S. Air Force / Staff Sgt.Devin Boyer)

The facility was built "from scratch" for Nigerian and US aircraft, both armed and unarmed. Nigerians were also busy with the daily chores at the base.

"The U.S. military is at Nigerian Air Force Base 201 at the request of the Nigerian government," said Army General Stephen Townsend, chief of the U.S. Africa Command, in a press release. "We work with our African and international partners to address security threats in West Africa. Building this base shows our investment in our African partners and mutual security interests in the region."

Secret service, surveillance and reconnaissance operations against extremist groups in the region began in early November, the U.S. command for Africa said.

Tight planning that US lawmakers and military officials are likely to continue

US forces have been in West Africa for some time to train partner forces to fight local groups such as Boko Haram and the Al Qaeda and ISIS offshoots. Four U.S. Army Green Berets were ambushed in 2017 during a mission against an ISIS group leader in Niger.

Discussions about turning away almost two decades of counter-terrorism in these and other regions are also not new.

U.S. and Nigerian flags at the Air Force Base Camp and other personnel supporting the construction of Niger Air Base 201 on April 16, 2018 in Agadez, Niger. (Associated Press / Carley Petesch)

An official from the Africa Command told the Air Force Times late last year that such a change would likely not affect the operations of Air Base 201 because "less tactical advice and support (at a tactical level) is needed in West Africa and." A more strategic approach is sought, which focused more on advising, supporting, contacting and sharing information at key hubs across the region.

But the Pentagon said the current plan to withdraw from West Africa was "strictly adhered to" and the Congress was not consulted.

The team led by Secretary of Defense Mark Esper has questioned the value of these West African operations and believes that the United States should reduce its efforts against groups that have not shown the ability or desire to attack the United States, which describes groups in West Africa The times.

US lawmakers, military and allies are expected to oppose cuts and argue that they could undermine stability in Africa, which will lead to greater migration to Europe and open a window for China and Russia to expand their influence.

Russia and China were also active in Africa

Russian President Vladimir Putin has had ties to the continent for a long time. He hosted his country's first pan-African summit in October, attended by more than 40 African heads of state and government, many of whom came from countries with which Russia had never been close.

Russia has limited financial support for African countries and instead focuses on energy, resource extraction and security. The Wagner Group, a Russian private military entrepreneur, was active across Africa.

In contrast, China has spent a lot of money on aid, loans and investments in development projects in the region. As elsewhere, this activity has raised concerns about Chinese influence, governance and local government debt to Beijing.

Africa was also the scene of China's growing military ambitions. Beijing opened its first foreign outpost in Djibouti in August 2017. This base is located near the largest base in the United States in Africa, Camp Lemonnier. US military officials and lawmakers have warned of Chinese activities in the region.

Concern over what Russia and China could do in Africa should not convince those who have advocated a more conservative use of US power and resources abroad.

"As if it were bad for us to have bases in West Africa, but plenty for China," said Ben Friedman, political director of the Defense Priorities advocacy group, on Twitter about The Times' Pentagon deliberations.

