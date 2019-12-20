The penguins had no interest in Ilya Kovalchuk

Loading...

Edmonton, Alberta – Speculation about where Ilya Kovalchuk The firm began even before its ties with Los Angeles were formally severed on Tuesday. Boston was a popular destination in those discussions. Same as Dallas. Columbus was also mentioned, the same with the New York islanders.

And, to the surprise of almost nobody, especially Jim Rutherford – The penguins were also named as a possible landing place for Kovalchuk in at least one report.

"They involve us in every deal," Rutherford said, laughing.

The problem this time, he said, is that the story separated from reality, because the penguins have shown no interest in adding Kovalchuk to their payroll.

Rutherford, by the way, declined to say if the Penguins made a serious offer to acquire another high-profile forward who was in the market recently, Taylor hall. He ended up being treated from New Jersey to Arizona.

MORE PENGUINS

• Here is something to see in the coming days and weeks: Alex Galchenyuk He obviously has not met the expectations of this season, he only has two goals in 25 games, but it turns out he had trouble scoring in early 2018-19, after the Coyotes had acquired it from Montreal. However, Galchenyuk's offensive production began to increase after the Arizona games against the Canadiens, with whom he spent his first six seasons in the NHL, were in the rearview mirror. He had three goals in 24 games before the Coyotes played against Montreal for the first time on December 20, 2018, then scored five in the 16 games that followed, through their final meeting with the Canadiens. Once the season series ended, Galchenyuk scored 11 goals in the remaining 32 games. Coincidence? Maybe. So far, Galchenyuk has not scored in all four games since Montreal's 4-1 victory at PPG Paints Arena on December 10, but perhaps it will enter an offensive pace after the Penguins make their only visit of the season to the Bell Center. January 4 If not, and if there really is a connection between your productivity and the games against your original NHL club, it may not start until after the Penguin season series with the Canadiens ends on February 14. Molinari

• Although the Penguins believe they have concerns about the salary cap while they are contenders, Rutherford probably saved a lot of money and stress by getting Jake Guentzel and Bryan Rust signed to your current offers. The Rust deal lasts two seasons after this and has a cap of $ 3.5 million; Guentzel's cap is $ 6 million per season in a contract that runs until 2023-24. "Both are key players for our team," Rutherford said. "Having them locked up for a few years is good. They are guys who have won. They care and want to win again … They are two key types for our present and future." – Molinari

* Although the sales streak of penguins at PPG Paints Arena has reached 594, they may not be the attraction on the road they have been for most of the last decade or so: seven of their 14 games away from home to date they have attracted fewer crowds above their capacity, including 18,412 fans who participated in their 4-1 victory in Calgary on Tuesday. However, the appeal of the penguin door outside western Pennsylvania should be improved when Sidney Crosby, since mid-November while recovering from sports hernia surgery, he puts on his uniform again. – Molinari

STEELS

• In your last eight games, James Washington It has 29 receptions for 533 yards and three touchdowns. I'm not a mathematician, but that equals more than 1,000 receiving yards over the course of a 16-game season. And Washington has done it with both Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges in quarterback. "He is a great player and he is demonstrating to all those who have not seen him in the last four years at the university that he is reliable and that he is now the oldest man, a year and a half, two years in terms of previous movements and aligned boys "Rudolph told me about his university teammate. "We have had a revolving door with new receivers. He has been the type who, when we break the pile up, if there is confusion, is aligning the boys, the divisions, the investments and the routes." That's a good sign for Washington to head to Year 3 next season, especially when Ben Roethlisberger returns. Some were questioning Washington after their rookie season and a slow start to this year. But it has been outstanding in the second half. And it has produced despite obtaining only 42 goals in those eight games. "The NFL is not always a development league," Rudolph said. "You just have to keep believing in men and he continues to deal with adversity as many people do at the beginning of his career. He kept working, studying the playbook. He has been able to play many places, inside, outside." It's been good. "- Dale Lolley at the Rooney Complex

• David DeCastro He doesn't bother often. After all, he was the winner of The Chief Award last season, given to the media the Steelers player who best represents Art Rooney Sr.'s cooperation with the media. But when I asked DeCastro this week if the line was marked after the Bills' 17-10 loss last week, he, well, scored. "What, you thought it was all our fault?" DeCastro asked. That answer, along with the offensive coordinator. Randy FichtnerThe mention that Hodges was frightened by the Bills bombings leads me to believe even more than before that the deficiencies of the offensive in that game were more in Hodges than in anything else. In fact, seeing the All-22 tape again, there were open receivers if Hodges had taken the time to go through his progressions. DeCastro, by the way, wasn't saying that the line played well in that game. The Bills zone bombing scheme, designed to eliminate short and fast passes, which is why Dick LeBeau developed first, caused confusion in advance. Especially, apparently, for a quarterback who makes his fourth career start. – Lolley

• Jets quarterback Sam Darnold He lost four games due to mononucleosis earlier this season. The Steelers practice the corner of the squad Alexander Myres can relate He was diagnosed with monkey on the second day of training camp. "It was horrible," Myres told me this week. "I lost 20 pounds. I went out and saw the practice and the sun made me feel worse. I couldn't do anything. I had no energy." The Steelers were excited about Houston's rookie corner, who led all NCAA defenders in special team tackles last season. Then, although they finally released Myres, they brought him back to his practice squad once he finally overcame the debilitating disease. That took almost two months. "I am happy and grateful that they have returned," Myres told me. "I try to go out every day and give everything." – Lolley

• Benny Snell He had obtained at least 16 carries in each of the three previous Steelers games before playing just two snapshots against the Bills. With James Conner Back in the fold, it was a fact that Snell's workload would be reduced. But two photos? And two carries? "It really doesn't surprise me," Snell told me. "It was how the game developed, how the staff wanted to run formations. We only ran the ball 14, 15 times. It happens." The Steelers seem to intend not to let it happen again. And the coaching staff tells Snell, a rookie from Kentucky, who still has a role in the future. "If they need me to be a short guy and they have me in the top staff if we go heavy, I training stuff, the role remains the same," Snell said. "They haven't told me anything different." – Lolley

Pirates

• If there is any persistent doubt, Jameson Taillon He will not launch in the majors in 2020. He was on the disabled list for several months before eventually undergoing Tommy John surgery in August, but that is not the reason why the 2020 season is lost. Tommy John reviews it takes between 16 and 18 months to heal, so even if he underwent surgery on the day he entered the disabled list last year, the chances of him launching in 2020 were not yet great. – Alex Stumpf

• There is no calendar on when the rest of the coaching staff will be completed, but they are about to end. They still have to find at least one batting and pitching assistant coach and a first base coach. David Eckstein You have something to say about who your assistant coach will be. While it was not officially confirmed, all signs point to a new pitching coach Oscar Marin getting the same in his assistant. –Stumpf

• It does not mean that you will get one of those major league coach positions, but Omar Moreno He is interested in an instructional role within the organization. He served as a first base coach on occasion last year and made periodic stops at the big league clubhouse. He was also a key figure in Pablo Reyes& # 39; development. And it is worth mentioning the former first base coach Kimera Bartee He also trained the garden, which Moreno could do too. – Stumpf

To continue reading, log in to your account: