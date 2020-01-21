PHILADELPHIA CREAM – The penguins will not have Justin Schultz when they face Philadelphia tonight at 7:38 am at the Wells Fargo Center.

What they will have, even if Schultz will be absent from his 16th straight game due to an unspecified lower body injury, is the Flyers’ attention and respect.

Which, despite the bitter rivalry that has existed between these teams for decades, is not entirely surprising, given that the Penguins are fourth overall in the NHL despite losing 204 men’s games – about 202 d ” to players in important roles – – to injuries and illnesses so far in 2019-20.

“Obviously they did a really good job,” said the right winger. Travis Konecny, who will represent Philadelphia at the NHL All-Star Game this weekend. “They had a few key injuries. Just knowing how they weathered this storm is pretty impressive.

“Bryan Rust has a career year. They brought in other guys. They have good depth in many positions. “

Philidelphia doesn’t have a lot of first-hand experience with the Penguins this season. The only previous meeting was a Penguins 7-1 victory at the PPG Paints Arena on October 29.

“We’ve sort of tried to turn the page on this,” said the Flyers coach. Alain Vigneault said after his team’s optional skating on match day. “We have gone beyond that. It was a long time ago, and we know it’s one of the best teams in the NHL, for quite some time now.

“They have (hit) on all cylinders here, playing really well offensively and defensively. So we know we’re going to have to be at our best.”

The Flyers, who will also be playing for the last time before the NHL all-star break, have had a solid season.

They are 26-17-6, good only for sixth place in the metropolitan division, but ninth place in the Eastern Conference. A win tonight could propel Philadelphia to seventh place in the east, depending on how Carolina and Florida fare in their games.

“We are in an excellent position,” said Vigneault. “We are where we want to be.”

Aside from the Philadelphia record, a more surprising statistic for some might be that the Flyers, long known for their physique and brutality, rank 22nd in the league in average penalty minutes, with seven minutes and 36 seconds. per match.

This figure includes nine major tournaments, which places Philadelphia tied for four with 10th place in the league.

Not that the Penguins expect to share the ice with a club full of pacifists tonight.

“For the most part, just the way the league has changed, there aren’t as many (thugs) in general,” Zach Aston-Reese said. “And with some of the staff they have, it has evolved a little towards more skills.

“But they certainly still have tough guys. Let’s go back to the playoffs two years ago, and (Claude) Giroux had hit (Carl) Hagelin that some of us might disagree. Whenever these two teams meet, this can only happen. This barbaric nature is revealed, I suppose. “

Also today:

• Dominik Simon, who left the Penguins’ 4-3 victory over Boston on Sunday due to an undisclosed injury, has confirmed that he plans to be in the lineup tonight. Simon had trained on Monday without apparent difficulty. “I feel good,” he said.

• Mike Sullivan said he expects Schultz to join the lineup after the star break, which he called “one of the factors” that shaped the decision to retain him tonight. The Penguins’ first game will be against the Flyers on January 31 at PPG Paints Arena.

• Sullivan, on Evgeni Malkin winning 50.55% of his faceoffs this season, the first time in his career that he has won more than he lost: “When (Sidney Crosby) was out, he was great in the face-off circle. I would like to know the reason. I think it is because he has just started to appreciate its importance. I think he realized the benefit of winning the faceoffs and how it could help his game as a whole. “

• Fifteen players went on the ice for optional Flyer skating on game day.

• Vigneault, on the defender Ivan Provorov, who hasn’t missed a game since entering the NHL and will be playing in his 296th straight tonight: “He is a force for us. He plays big minutes against the other team’s front row. play on our power play. He kills the penalties. I still think he hasn’t reached his peak yet. There are many more. “

