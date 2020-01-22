The penguins come out flat against the Flyers ... and stay that way

PHILADELPHIA CREAM – Teams must do a lot to go 31-14-5 in any stretch of 50 games.

Apologizing is not one of them.

That being the case, Mike Sullivan’s reaction to the Penguins’ lackluster performance during their 3-0 the Flyers’ defeat at the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday evening was entirely predictable.

He didn’t care that his team was playing its 11th game in 20 nights, or its fourth in the last six. Or that injuries have forced almost everyone on his list to take on more responsibility – or, at least, playing time – than expected at the start of this season.

No, the NHL is a big deal, and Sullivan knew exactly what he liked about the Penguins game that night.

Absolutely nothing.

Maybe less than that.

“We just weren’t very good,” he said. “There was nothing (positive) for me. It was a lack of execution, a lack of attention to detail. No sense of urgency. No cooperative play. You can’t play that way in this league and hope to win.

“Tonight we were easy to face. … We did not chip the bodies, finished the checks. We did not make good decisions with the puck. We did not execute when we There’s nothing positive I can get from this game. “

The Penguins were unusually flat since the first changes, looking very much like a team that had on average better than a match every other day for most of three weeks – and with trips stuck between each of them.

They played as if they were physically exhausted and emotionally bankrupt, which happens in games against the Flyers about as often as Philadelphia hosts a Stanley Cup parade.

“For some reason, we didn’t get it tonight,” Sidney Crosby said. “It’s unfortunate. It’s a big division game. It seemed like they wanted it more.”

The main beneficiary was the keeper of the Flyers Brian Elliott, who had been knocked out of the game in two of his three previous starts against the Penguins, but only faced 19 shots in that game.

In addition, only one of them – per Bryan Rust off a Crosby setup in the third period – seemed to pose a legitimate threat to Elliott’s money laundering offer.

After regularly generating the kinds of shots that can make Elliott – those on goal – the most difficult in a 7-1 victory over Philadelphia on October 29 at PPG Paints Arena, they got him through one night during his biggest challenge was to resist the temptation to curl up in the fold and take a nap.

The Flyers played well in front of Elliott, but the Penguins didn’t force him to handle almost enough pucks or body around his fold.

“Give them credit,” said Rust. “They played hard. They played a smart, simple and hard game and they were rewarded. … We probably could have shot a lot more pucks than us and had a lot more traffic.”

Philadelphia had no trouble generating a lot of the two against Tristan Jarry, who threw out 27 of 29 shots to give the Penguins a chance to take a point or two from the game. In theory, anyway.

Jarry was only beaten by one Jakub Voracek backhander closely and a James van Riemsdyk re-direction, both in the second period.

“These are two good games,” said Jarry.

No doubt, and only one of them would have been enough to secure a victory for the Flyers, given the Penguins’ inability to produce sustained pressure or an occasional scoring opportunity close to the threat.

Even when Sullivan moved Crosby on a line with Rust and Evgeni Malkin, Elliott was never in danger of having his sweat glands closed because they were overused. Indeed, if the Flyers’ equipment staff laundered their sweater after the match, it was probably only out of habit.

And the Penguins’ frustrations and failures were not limited to the attack zone. Their game lacks energy and clarity on all the ice.

“We certainly haven’t done enough”, Teddy blueger said. “They won more puck battles. They were the first more pucks.”

This did not happen very often to the Penguins in 2019-2020, which could explain why this defeat stung them so much.

“I hope they are as disappointed as I am with the way we played tonight,” said Sullivan. “I just know that we are a much better team and that we are capable of much more and that the expectation level and the level are much higher. … We were not good tonight.”

But they were more often than anyone could reasonably have expected under the circumstances, which is why they will enter the stretch next week with a legitimate chance to claim not only first place in the metropolitan division, but to first place in the general classification. rankings.

“We must be very satisfied with what we have done”, Jared McCann said. “It stinks, leaving on a bad note, but overall, we had guys on this team who really stepped up and became huge for us.”

The Penguins are now entering the NHL All-Star Break, which continues on their “week off.” They will no longer be playing until Philadelphia visits the PPG Paints Arena on January 31, so they will have more than a week to marinate in everything they did not like about this game.

“It stinks that we have a break now,” said McCann. “We will be thinking about this game for a long time.”

There will be a lot to ponder, as there have been a lot of sloppy executions, poor decision-making and suspicious puck management, among other things, chained up during those 60 minutes.

One thing they will not dwell on, however, is the hectic schedule they have been following recently. While this may well be a valid explanation for their unusually lackluster work at the Wells Fargo Center, the Penguins don’t seem inclined to entertain this thought.

“We haven’t found any excuses all year,” said Crosby. “We are not going to start now.”

