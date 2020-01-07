Loading...

The goalie fight of Pittsburgh Penguins is back, if it ever existed in the first place. It will not be popular sentiment, but head coaches who take fan wishes into account are usually not head coaches and there have been a few words that were noticeably absent from head coach Mike Sullivan. That can be a freebie of what comes next with Matt Murray and Tristan Jarry.

Earlier this week, Sullivan refused to say that there is an open competition for the net between Jarry and Murray. Even with some clues and a reminder that he did this last season when Murray struggled and Casey DeSmith filled in well, Sullivan leaned into the microphone and said “no.”

Even when Jarry started 14 of 16 games and Murray relegated to only three starts in December.

Instead, Sullivan has insisted that the penguins have two keepers and that they will make decisions based on winning the next game. In other words, the hot hand stays in the net.

On Saturday-evening, Matt Murray stopped 26 of the 28 shots and was solid at worst, and brilliant at best because he swept several empty chances and Arturi Lehkonen escaped chances with the game on the line. Murray raised his record to 12-6-4 but still has a low .896 savings percentage.

“I thought he made great saves for us at key moments,” Sullivan said of his keeper. “I think Matt’s game is the right way.”

Murray’s last start was a 6-4 win over Nashville on December 28. Murray made 44 rescues on 48 shots but also allowed a few leaking targets. Murray had a great third period to keep the win.

“I think Matt’s game is the right way. I think his last few starts have been pretty solid,” Sullivan said. “(Saturday) I think he was his best, so we’re pretty happy now. We have two keepers who play very well for us. “

Jarry has been the red-hot hand for the past six weeks. Because the Penguins decided to let Jarry make a start that was not the second of back-to-back games on November 22, he is 11-2-1 and allowed two goals or less in nine of those games. In general, Jarry leads the NHL in retained percentage (.936) and goals against average (1.94).

The Penguins have a packed January schedule with 11 games in 20 days leading to the NHL All-Star break starting on January 21. The Penguins will follow this packed schedule and the All-Star break with a bye-bye week. They have 10 days between games.

But their starting goalkeeper on January 31 against Philadelphia, and presumably the goalkeeper the Penguins will rely on, has not yet been decided.

Exactly in the most cynical way, Sullivan does not play favorites with Murray. Sullivan has proven that he will choose bench Murray when the goalkeeper does not perform well. Murray also has no pictures of Sullivan to jeopardize a position.

Sullivan also knows that Murray is the goalkeeper who has lifted two Stanley Cups and has actually been at his best in situations with high stakes. Sullivan loves the stoic behavior and the calm play of Murray in those situations. He consistently cites the attributes attributed over the past four years.

The Penguins coach clearly loves those qualities and believes that when Murray is in his game, he adds those dimensions to the team in important situations.

Jarry is another man. In Wilkes-Barre / Scranton, he was popular among teammates and a loose personality. He did not dominate the AHL competition on his way to the NHL like Murray in 2015-16. If the Penguins had not had a crunch and if Jarry and DeSmith were both exempt from distance, it seems a good guess that DeSmith would have been the backup goal this season.

But something strange has happened.

Jarry not only played well, but he also raised the bar for Murray to reclaim his net. Sullivan refused to open the competition or even gave Jarry the public nod and that speaks volumes about the next steps.

It is impossible for Jarry to maintain a goal of less than 2.00 at an average or safe percentage near .940, regardless of how well the penguins defend for him. Those figures were once reserved for Hall of Fame goalkeepers and have not been achieved for a long time. Jarry’s number will rise.

The Pittsburgh Penguins will fight a goalie, but the words of Sullivan or the lack thereof have determined the parameters. It’s Murray’s network, but he has to claim it, but Jarry can have it as long as he keeps earning it.

Jarry has not demonstrated anything in his game that could cause doubt that he is an NHL keeper. There are some errors in his sideways movement that have been exploited, but the superior team defense of the Penguins has kept Jarry safe. And every keeper has flaws. Murray has not yet been able to take advantage of the Penguins’ defense efforts, but that may change.

The coming weeks will be crucial. Murray gets the chance to restore his position, while Jarry can maintain that position if he continues to outperform Murray clearly. It may not be a fight on equal ground, but the Penguin goalie battle has begun.