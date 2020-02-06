The Peek-a-View iPhone app is designed to protect your photos from children

On a family trip to Disney World, a developer came up with the idea of ​​using Peek-a-View to protect your photos from accidental deletion when your kids want to scroll.

It can also be used when giving your iPhone to friends, colleagues or customers to make sure they only see the photos you want to show them.

Casey Liss explains.

It all started with a trip to Disney World. We celebrated my son’s fifth birthday. He hadn’t been to Disney since he was little more than a child. It had never been our daughter Mikaela.

Mikaela was so independent that she was under two years old that she had a clear opinion on everything when she was ready to drive the stroller. After a few days at Disney, my wife and I figured out what could calm them down: browsing the photo app on our phones and looking at the photos we’d taken on our trip so far.

It was absolutely terrifying.

Photos aren’t really designed for that, and they allow you to delete or edit photos, if not easily. Given that these were the only copies of photos we took on our trip, I was afraid that Mikaela would accidentally delete one or more of them.

You can, of course, recover deleted photos from the recently deleted album on your iPhone, but only if you find them missing within 30 days.

Peek-a-View is a simple photo viewer that allows the user to browse photos without deleting or editing them. You can grant access to all photos or only to those in a specific album.

It also offers a more kid-friendly interface with a mosaic of photos that you can tap to view.

The app is a freemium app, the free version that only allows access to the 20 latest photos or videos. With an in-app purchase of $ 5, the display is unlimited.

Liss recommends that you use it with Guided Access to ensure maximum child safety. According to Apple, children’s use was the main reason for creating the feature.

With Guided Access, you can restrict your device to a single app and control which functions are available. You can enable guided access when a child uses your device.

Peek-a-View is a freemium download from the App Store.

