The Pebble Beach Elegance Contest 2020: Canceled

Image: Bradley Brownell

The 70th Pebble Beach Concours World Cup has been postponed until 2021 in the face of the current covid-19 pandemic. Originally scheduled for August 16, 2020, the massive international car show is the main tentpole of the Monterey Car Week festivities. Without the Contests, it is unlikely that any of the other minor events will continue this year.

Earlier this month, the first of the pillars of Monterey Car Week to fall was Legends of the Autobahn, a festival for German cars hosted by BMWCCA, the Mercedes-Benz Club of America, and the Audi Club of America. As soon as I see this being canceled for 2020, I don’t have much hope so that any remaining events can continue. It didn’t take long, just a week later, to take the word that Pebble Beach came to the same conclusion.

“My heart goes out to all the people who are involved in the Pebble Beach Concours and who are affected by this decision,” said Concours president Sandra Button. “Many of our participants had been working on a special car for years, and this was their moment. Some of our foreign arrivals were close to putting their cars on boats and planes, and their own organizations of trips have been made since then. The same is true for many of our cadres of international judges. “

“We thank all the fans who have gathered in Pebble Beach and are always back to renew long-standing friendships, celebrate great cars and make the Charity of Concours so generous – and who have already expressed their support for the celebration that come on, it doesn’t matter the date. ”

According to a statement from the Competitions, the process of selecting the cars was recently completed, and the entertainer was notified of their acceptance in April. Letters of acceptance have been specific to the 70th Pebble Beach Contest, and will run until next year’s event. The current event will take place on August 15, 2021.

Planned classes will remain as planned, including classes for Pininfarina bodywork, Porsche’s famous 917, Talbot-Lago Grand Sport, Miller racing cars, Iso, anticipated electric cars, and the famous Pan American Race.

G / O Media can get a commission

This is one of the biggest events in the collector’s car calendar every year, and it will certainly be weird to see a year go by without a new Best In Show. But, the reality, it is, could not only host an event of such magnitude with thousands of attendees flocking to the famed 18th green.

It’s still there next year.

.