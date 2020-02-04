The peak in home fire in Utah in the winter – how does relief help help

ZOUTMEERSTAD – While winter has rolled through Utah and involves alternative ways of heating to combat the cold, the state fire marshal’s office reported 57 home fires in December.

Sheri Stevens, program manager of the National Fire Incident Reporting System, noted that the statistics are incomplete because not all departments have reported the incidents of their jurisdiction. It may take a while for all numbers to arrive.

Unified Fire Authority has been at the forefront of fighting these winter fires, as the department oversees more than 400,000 residents in Salt Lake County and is the largest in Utah.

Unified Fire Authority spokesman Matthew McFarland said the winter seems to be reviving home fires, largely attributed to the use of unconventional heat sources such as chimneys, wood-burning stoves, and space heaters.

Rural parts of Utah are less likely to increase the number of chimney fires in the winter because residents there are likely to use a chimney as a primary heat source, McFarland said. But in urban areas such as Salt Lake County and Eagle Mountain, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Unified Fire Authority, the number of fires tends to jump during the winter, he said, because people there usually use their chimneys there seasonally.

“That is almost always due to improper maintenance,” McFarland said. “We cannot emphasize enough how important it is to have your chimney cleaned and inspected annually by a certified person.”

McFarland also mentioned an increase in fires caused by space heaters in the winter. These are not as common as chimney fires, he said, but they still sometimes occur when an unapproved room heater is used in an interior space or on a construction site as a temporary heat source.

Despite the dangers of house fires, McFarland said they are largely preventable if residents take certain measures to protect themselves and their homes.

McFarland emphasized open fire – whether it is a fireplace, candle or even a space heater – should never be left unattended. It is also a good idea to have a fire extinguisher to hand and to understand how to use it.

“The residential structure fires twice as large every minute that there is no supervision. It is not long before a small fire spilled from a fireplace or an accident on the stove has completely flooded a room. And once that is completely flooded, within a minute, half of your house will be flooded, “McFarland said.” If we can get there quickly and reduce that danger when it is in a single room, as opposed to a larger part of it to become the structure, it will really be important. ”

He emphasized the importance of smoke detectors and recommended that Utahns install one in every bedroom, as well as every common room in a house.

By doing these things, “we can eliminate anything but these fires,” McFarland said.

According to Rich Woodruff regional spokesperson for the Red Cross, the Red Cross in Utah will offer a free smoke alarm system as part of a campaign.

In addition to the installation of smoke detectors, the humanitarian organization offers countless emergency services for people affected by a disaster – including a large proportion of domestic fires.

Of the 62,000 disasters to which the Red Cross responds each year, 90% is a domestic fire. It is a major concern of the Utah branch, especially in the winter when the fire rises rise, Woodruff said.

90% of the organisation’s efforts are based on volunteers. Red Cross members sent to house fires – dubbed action teams – usually go out in teams of two after a call from a fire department informing them that residents have asked for help. The Red Cross in Utah responded to 26 fire visits between Thanksgiving and New Year and provided financial assistance to 97 people.

“We get there fairly quickly, usually within an hour or so. We are ready to respond as quickly as possible and we have volunteers on call, so when the request comes, we are ready to go, “said Woodruff.

The Red Cross of Utah offers short-term emergency assistance and financial assistance in the form of food, shelter, clothing and toiletries.

The needs vary, Woodruff said. It depends on the size of the family and their specific concerns. Sometimes that means a stuffed animal for a child. Other times it offers a replacement for lost prescription drugs.

“Much of what we do is also emotional support,” he explained. “We also have volunteers with a license for mental health professionals. If there is a tragedy associated with the fire, as is often the case, there are unfortunately Red Cross volunteers who provide emotional support. ”

The organisation’s help goes beyond the initial relocation, Woodruff said. The Red Cross in Utah is working with other agencies to work out a long-term recovery plan and will continue to work with the family over the coming weeks, sometimes longer.

“We just want to make sure we get them back on track, beyond the trauma of that first impact it has on them,” he said.