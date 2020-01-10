The Paul Ramsay Foundation donates to the rugby revival of clubs and students in NSW, Queensland

Loading...

“It was an overwhelming success for us, just a huge success,” said Steve Coren, Super 6 coordinator at Darling Downs.

“We had 240 boys from five different non-GPS schools playing rugby that otherwise wouldn’t have played the game, and there were 1300-1400 people present on our final night. It has so much potential.”

Paul Ramsay, the late founder of Ramsay Health Care, was a rugby fan. Credit: Peter Braig

Coren helps direct the Highfields Redbacks just outside of Toowoomba and teaches at Mary MacKillop Catholic College, which played AFL in the winter and sevens rugby in the summer.

He turned to the Queensland Rugby Union for his rugby programs, just as the QRU and the Ramsay-funded Emerging Schools Foundation selected a highly successful pilot in a six-week competition with six teams with five public schools and a Catholic college in southeast Queensland Moreton Bay, a booming region that Head describes as being as far away from a rugby heartland as it gets.

Coren and Mary MacKillop soon had two schools on board Toowoomba Anglican School, Faith Lutheran College, Scots PGC in Warwick and Our Lady of the Southern Cross in Dalby who were interested in joining the first six-week championship this year ,

“It would have been really difficult for me as a teacher to get over the line without this [Ramsay] funding,” he said.

“Transport alone is our main cost, and we simply couldn’t have done it.

“More importantly, it’s really good to try out non-traditional rugby schools. The kids in the area are talking about it. They want to get on board, and their schools too.”

Funding for the foundation, which resulted from a love of rugby and a close friendship with Wallaby Tim Gavin, is tied to three main criteria. Clubs, unions, referee associations and schools can apply. However, the money has to be used to start new competitions in non-traditional rugby schools and the schools have to work with their local clubs.

“We don’t just fund schools to play, we fund clubs to connect to schools in their region,” said Head.

“The Paul Ramsay Foundation has found that our core business of boys who can play 15-player rugby has been undermined in some traditional areas. On a personal level, they were very concerned with the game that they enjoyed and wanted as young men other young people enjoy that too. “

Wallabies Paul McLean, Dick Marks and Kenny Wright are trustees of the Emerging Schools Foundation, with Horan and Gavin still closely associated with the project.

In NSW, eight schools play for the Steve Merrick Cup, which is operated by the Newcastle Hunter Rugby Union, ten schools for the Len Diett Shield, which is operated by ten clubs in the north of NSW, and five schools for the Wagga Wagga Super 5- Competition held by the Southern States’ Domestic Rugby Union.

Georgina Robinson is the chief rugby reporter for The Sydney Morning Herald.

