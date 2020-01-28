The patient's lawyer says he feels abandoned by the HSE board after his resignation

A leading patient lawyer, who resigned from the HSE board after only six months, said he felt “disappointed” by the Taoiseach and health minister.

Mark and Roisín Molloy’s son Mark died shortly after birth at the Midlands Regional Hospital in Portlaoise in 2012.

The Molloys have since campaigned for greater accountability and advocacy for healthcare professionals.

According to the Irish Times, Mark Molloy made the decision in protest against what he called “tokenistic” treatment of healthcare patients.

He felt “disappointed” by the Taoiseach and the Minister of Health for underfunding the national maternity strategy.

Mr Molloy, who resigned earlier this month, made another statement this morning.

He said, “By not vetoing key board decisions we had to deal with because we weren’t fully aware of the intricacies of HSE’s work or the processes by which those decisions were made, we were large and All decisions involved in these decisions “.

While resigning from the HSE board, Mr. Molloy says that “he will continue to work externally to achieve our goals and a patient-centered system through Róisín’s participation in the Sláintecare Advisory Board”.

In response to the news of Mr. Molloy’s resignation, his colleague Vicky Phelan said this was “another example of patient attorneys not being heard”.

Patient lawyer Lorraine Walsh, who stepped down from the CervicalCheck steering committee in December, said she was “disappointed” but “not surprised” to hear about Mr. Molloy’s resignation.

She said on Twitter: “We are fully aware of the enormous shortcomings in women’s health in Ireland, the insufficiently funded maternity strategy, the large waiting lists for gynecologists and the large waiting lists for colposcopists. This is simply not good enough!”

Reporting by Andrea Gilligan

Main picture: Mark and Roisín Molloy in 2015. Photo: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie