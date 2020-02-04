The patch for January 2020 is now released for the Galaxy S7

As part of the proposed quarterly maintenance plan, the Samsung Galaxy S7 is now getting the security patch for January 2020.

It’s great to see that Samsung hasn’t removed the Galaxy S7 from its last update period, even though the January 2020 patch is slightly behind the last February patch that was introduced on newer devices. Given that the S7 is approaching its four year anniversary, it is ideal for anyone holding onto the oldest supported Galaxy phone.

The update is currently only available for those with the Galaxy S7, but we expect it to be released for the Galaxy S7 Edge as well. Firmware version G930FXXS7ETA7 is on its way and was discovered by O2 subscribers in the UK (via SamMobile). If you are in a different location, you may want to check your device to see if it is launched globally.

We need to be aware that the update may not be available in your region because the previous patch for December 2019 was not available in all regions. Given that the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge are approaching four years of age, it’s still great that they still have follow-up care. While you won’t see Android Pie or Android 10 on any of the two Galaxy S7 models in the future, you only have to settle for these quarterly security patches.

If you still have the Galaxy S7 or S7 Edge and released the patch for January 2020, let us know in the comments section below. If you continue to work with the device, let us know why you didn’t upgrade. It is always interesting to find out why users cannot let go of an older handset.

More about Samsung:

FTC: We use income-generating auto affiliate links. More.

You can find more news in 9to5Google on YouTube:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C3fp2WgFQwE (/ embed)