The past decade has been the wettest in records dating back over a century

Remember the Groundhog Day Blizzard of 2011? The one where the groundhog from the Milwaukee County Zoo was smart enough not to go out.

Remember the heat waves of 2012? There was one in March, a week in the 1970s and 1980s, which tricked the cherry trees into blossoming too early and greatly increased the dates of arrival for migratory birds. Followed by a new heat wave in early July with several days of three-digit heat indices.

Milwaukee County Transit buses continued to operate late into the evening at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport during the Groundhog Day blizzard in February 2011. (Photo: Rick Wood, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Remember the cold winter of 2013-14? The coldest in Wisconsin recorded history, the one where we first heard the term polar vortex? When Lake Michigan is almost completely frosted and the Apostle Islands ice caves are accessible for the first time in five years?

Wisconsin may not have hurricanes or typhoons and the vast majority of tornadoes that swirl across the state are relatively minor, but many extreme weather conditions occur here and the top 10 weather events of the past decade include some dozens of dozen.

Cherry producer Terry Sorenson stands in his orchard in Brussels and inspects the harvest in June 2012. The cherry harvest this year was a fraction of what was expected as temperatures at 80 degrees in March were followed by a frost deep, killing the buds that came out of dormancy. (Photo: Kristyna Wentz-Graff, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

The meteorologists responsible for coordinating the alerts in the offices of the National Weather Service serving Wisconsin established this list in chronological order of the main weather events of 2010-2019.

1. Groundhog Day Blizzard, February 2011

Southern Wisconsin was hit by a winter storm that poured over a foot of snow that blew in 60 mph winds on February 1 and 2. Wisconsin was at the north end of a massive weather system that reached south Texas where an ice storm prompted the Packers and Steelers to train indoors for the Super Bowl, won by Green Bay a few days later.

On February 2, 2013, the groundhog from Milwaukee County Zoo, Wynter, did not see its shadow. When a blizzard hit Wisconsin two years earlier on Groundhog Day, the rodent wisely stayed inside. (Photo: Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Even the groundhog from Milwaukee Wynter County Zoo decided to stay indoors, munching on apples and romaine lettuce, when Groundhog Day festivities were canceled.

2. Merrill tornado epidemic, April 2011

The largest outbreak of tornado in April hit central and northeastern Wisconsin. The worst of 15 April 10 tornadoes was an EF3 that struck just north of Merrill Airport, destroying 22 homes and businesses. There were also three EF2 tornadoes in the epidemic.

3. Record of March and July 2012

Temperatures climbed in the 1970s and 1980s for several days in mid-March, breaking records that turned out to be disastrous for cherry producers in Door County when the cherry trees were led to think it was spring, waking up much earlier than usual. But by the time the cherry blossoms came out, the mercury had dropped below freezing, killing the buds and ultimately almost the entire harvest.

Although forecasters were careful to point out that a hot March did not herald a hot summer, it was really hot in July. Much of southern Wisconsin cooked in triple-digit heat due to a persistent high pressure ridge combined with drought conditions, the first time thermometers have exceeded 100 degrees since the deadly heat wave of 1995 Authorities have charged 14 deaths and 50 heat injuries.

4. Cold winter 2013-2014

Persistent cold temperatures in the Midwest froze almost completely on the Great Lakes in late February and early March 2014. More than 93% of Lake Michigan froze. The ice was so thick that people could head to the magnificent ice caves along the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore near Bayfield for the first time in five years. The ice caves were safe to visit in 2015 but have not opened since then. A polar vortex channeled cold air down from the Arctic, lowering temperatures 10 to 12 degrees below normal.

Buy a picture

Thanks to a polar vortex, the ice caves of the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore near Bayfield opened for the first time in five years in January 2014. (Photo: Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

5. Northwoods floods, July 2016

Heavy rains cutting a large swath in northern Wisconsin have caused catastrophic flooding and numerous road washes. Rainfall totals ranged from 5 to 10 inches. Three people died and more than 100 level crossings, including two federal highways, were swept away by the July 11 flood.

6. Tornado in Chetek, May 2017

An 83-mile tornado moved through four counties in northwest Wisconsin on May 16, 2017, briefly turning into an EF13 twister as it passed near Chetek, killing one and injuring 25. It defeated the Wisconsin record for the longest continuous route of a tornado.

Cindy Rutledge searches for her dachshund in the wreck of her caravan on May 17, 2017 in Chetek. The tornado flattened a trailer park, killing one and injuring 25. (Photo: Richard Tsong-Taatarii / Minneapolis Star Tribune, TNS)

7. Blizzard, April 2018

Snow fell over a three-day period in the northern half of the state and did not stop until more than 30 inches had accumulated in some areas, with areas west of Green Bay being the hardest hit. . Winds over 45 mph have created snowdrifts of up to 10 feet.

Several roofs collapsed under heavy snowfall and many roads were impassable during the snowstorm from April 13 to 15. Among the total snowfall: 27.5 inches at Peshtigo, 28.3 at New London, 29.8 at Shawano, 30.6 at Tigerton and 31.6 at Carlsville.

8. Bad weather, August and September 2018

Torrential rains swept through parts of southern Wisconsin during several storms that struck August 17 in Watertown, with a deluge that hit Dane County on August 20, followed by floods in east central Wisconsin on August 26 and 27, in southwest Wisconsin. August 27-28 and central Wisconsin from September 3 to 5. Also on August 28, an outbreak of 19 tornadoes struck areas near Green Bay.

In Madison on August 20, the rain fell so quickly and so hard, the streets turned into rivers and parking lots, the playgrounds and soccer fields became lakes. Many people were stranded in their cars and a motorist who got out of his stuck vehicle was killed in fast moving water.

9. Winds in a straight line in northern Wisconsin, July 2019

Hundreds of thousands of trees have been felled by winds over 100 mph, the worst damage being associated with a macroburst of Oneida across the counties of Langlade and Oconto.

Consecutive derechos – damaging stormy winds occurring on a trajectory of 250 miles or more – occurred on July 19 and 20. Mixed with noxious winds, there were seven minor tornadoes.

10. Wet decade.

Seven consecutive years of above normal precipitation and flooding have raised water levels across Wisconsin and the Great Lakes. Last year was the wettest year in Wisconsin for 125 years with more than 41 inches of precipitation in liquid equivalent. This includes melted snow measurements. In fact, six of the 11 wettest years have been in the past decade.

