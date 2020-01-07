The “Party of Five” Children whose Parents Have Been Deported by ICE

Loading...

There is a question posed by cynicism when television programs are restarted, relaunched, rethought, but nevertheless one could describe the dozens of old series and intellectual properties which each year are brought back from the dead: what is it for?

With Freeform’s new Party of Five, there is one crucial one.

Released 20 years after the success of the Fox soap opera – which gave birth to Generation X idols Matthew Fox, Scott Wolf, Neve Campbell and Jennifer Love Hewitt – this update arrives with a heartbreaking, timely touch. In the original series, the five Salinger children find themselves orphans forced to raise each other after their parents were killed in an impaired car accident. This iteration follows the Mexican and American children of Acosta reeling after their parents were deported by the ICE.

The Daily Beast’s Obsessed

Everything we can’t stop loving, hating and thinking about this week in pop culture.

Javier and Gloria Acosta (Bruno Bichir and Fernanda Urrejola) rock their fifth newborn child, Rafa, while celebrating the last academic success of their youngest daughter Val (Elle Paris Legaspi): she is only in seventh grade, but has advanced in ninth grade math. They are in the restaurant that their family owns when ICE arrives.

As Val yells and Gloria passes Rafa to the nearest waitress, Javier and Gloria are arrested and taken to an ICE detention center, where they await their date of deportation. Back at home, their children face the reality of life in Los Angeles not only as teens and young adults trying to find their way around the world, but as sudden guardians of a baby and owners. of restaurants.

This means that the 24-year-old son of the Acostas, Emilio (Brandon Larracuente), must put aside his rock-star dreams and, at least temporarily, the habit of groupie bedding to become a father figure. The twins Lucia (Emily Tosta) and Beto (Niko Guardado) juggle their diaper assignment and restaurant changes in their respective teenage identity crises. Val applies his math skills to pay, discovering along the way that the restaurant is almost bankrupt.

The roles are all analogous to the characters in the original Fox series, which, after earning the designation “The Best Show You Don’t Watch” at the start of the low-priced seasons, became one of the most popular nighttime soap operas popular of the “90s, winning even a Golden Globe Award for the best drama series in 1996. The resistance and resignation of the characters to their new responsibilities were constant while the series tackled themes such as alcoholism, domestic violence and cancer.

There are signs that this new Party of Five will incorporate character struggles outside the pain of parental loss, but at the forefront of the reboot is the undeniable urgency of its central concept.

After risking their lives on a trip in August through the desert to cross the border, their young son, the Acostas have been in the United States for 23 years. They have no other relatives in the United States. They own a restaurant that has employed hundreds of people and paid taxes all the time. If they are expelled, four children and a restaurant will become the responsibility of a 24-year-old boy, himself a recipient of the DACA. If the dreamer’s status changes, the remaining Acosta siblings will be sent to foster care.

These are all points argued in favor of the family by immigration lawyer Emilio hiring on an unaffordable pipe dream after being dismayed by the pro bono lawyer who can barely juggle the case of his parents among the hundred other assigned to him. It is their hope that the judge will be prompted to grant an exception for unusual hardship, allowing the Acosta parents to stay with their children. “Unfortunately, grief is anything but rare in these cases,” he says.

The Acostas are deported. The farewell scene as the family is separated at the detention center is brutal, one of those haunting sequences that sinks into your pathos, lingering long after watching and again unleashing random devastation. The great drama of these scenes of family separation is largely limited to the first episode, but the series never lets you forget that the fate and the difficulties of the Acosta children are due to the practice of heartless immigration.

This is a case where it makes sense to attach a familiar property and title like Party of Five to a new modern story, not only because the structure of the original lends itself so well to this timely twist, but because it collects the eyeballs in a way that a new set might not have. At a time when we describe most series as “as if X show meets Y show” or “like A series, but with B twist”, why not cut math and just slap the familiar title of the new show?

“The farewell scene while the family is separated at the detention center is brutal, one of those haunting sequences that fits into your pathos.”

Regarding specifically the themes of immigration and the unique struggles of the Latin American community in the United States, it is an approach that has worked wonders with Netflix’s restart of Norman Lear’s One Day at a Time. This program follows the Cuban-American Alvarez family and the problems they encounter and happens to be one of the best and certainly the most resonant comedy series on television. (Bless Pop TV for saving the show after it was canceled by Netflix for the upcoming fourth season.)

It was vital and encouraging to see how the television series took the cause of portraying this moment in history and how these communities are coping with it. The approaches have also been diverse. One Day at a Time is a multi-camera sitcom with a studio audience. Orange Is the New Black approached the problem with an unshakable, almost confrontational, incredibly powerful gloom. Here, Party of Five filters it through the lens of a soap opera.

There are certain principles of the genre that are not for everyone: a certain number of shots, a definite melodrama and extreme seriousness which can sometimes be difficult to taste. This last element is particularly true, the series being in phase with the rest of the programming of the Freeform channel intended for adolescents.

Once you accept that it’s the audience to which the show is presented, you can appreciate not only how well it is performed, but how important it is for this specific story to find a home alongside the dramas splashy and salacious from the chain on chic magazine writers and THE millennial romance and boredom. A suitable place for an important celebration.

.