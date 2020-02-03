The parliament of Kosovo will vote on the new prime minister

PRISTINA, Kosovo – The Kosovo Parliament met Monday to vote in a new Prime Minister after four months of consultations between the two main parties of the country.

Albin Kurti, 44, was appointed as prime minister. His left-wing self-determination movement, or Vetevendosje !, was at the top of the October 6 elections, but did not come in the majority.

Vetëvendosje! won 29 of the 120 seats in the parliament of Kosovo and is in coalition with the center-right Democratic League of Kosovo, LDK, which won one less.

The coalition talks between the two former opposition parties dragged on because they did not agree on who should take the position of president when the incumbent’s mandate ends in 2021.

They have parked the problem and will discuss it again later.

The LDK also claimed the position of speaker, already provided by Vetevendosje! Glauk Konjufca was taken during the first session of the parliament in December. He is expected to resign and be replaced by someone from the LDK.

Kurti will also need the support of smaller parties, or require some legislators to abstain. His new cabinet must include a representative of the ethnic Serb minority, according to the Kosovo constitution.

The unexpected elections were mentioned after Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj was summoned in July to be interrogated by an international court of law in the Netherlands about war crimes allegedly committed in the country during and after the 1998-1999 war.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008. Serbia does not recognize Kosovo.

The corresponding press