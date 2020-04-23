The Parks and Recreation Meeting marks the release date of NBC as a charity day

All of the “Parks and Recreation” characters have returned specifically to raise funds to feed the American Response Fund.

Leslie Nopo, Ron Swanson and other favorite “Parks and Vacations” characters are back on April 30 for a script they once wrote on NBC.

On NBC, all the original characters in the series will return in 30 minutes, played by the original band members Amy Poyler, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Nick Oferman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Rob. Lowe, Jim O’Hare, and Retta. A few stars from the planet Pawnee may also look unusual.

A special section will air at 8.30 am. ET / PT, stems from the current situation: Leslie Knop, Pawnee’s most loyal servant, decided to stay in touch with friends at a social distance.

“Like a lot of people, we looked for ways to help, and bringing these characters back overnight would feel like raising money,” said executive producer Michael Schurr. “I sent a promising e-mail to the casting, and it came back to me in 45 minutes. Our old ‘Parks and Rec’ team offered another 30-minute (quarantined) pawnshop life and we hope everyone enjoys it. And I give alms! »

Specially created to raise money for the United States Food Fund. NBC invites viewers to donate to the organization. The state farm and American Subaru will each donate $ 150,000, and NBCUniversal and partners with writers, producers and Parks and Recreation will receive a $ 500,000 donation through May 21.

The film “Parks and Recreation” ended its seven-season work in 2015 and is considered one of the best comics in the history of television. Shur discussed the possibility of meeting again several times last year at PaleyFest to celebrate the show’s 10th anniversary. He noted that it is impossible to meet again without the right idea about the event and without the support of all the ideas and key partners.

